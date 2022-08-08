U.S. Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

Monkeypox is emerging as a new infectious illness but shouldn’t cause serious concern to the general public at this time, authorities say.

PACIFIC COUNTY — With nearly 9,000 confirmed cases throughout the country, monkeypox was declared a national public health emergency last week. But local health officials are urging calm and saying the risk to the public is low.

On Aug. 4, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that he was declaring the ongoing spread of the monkeypox virus a public health emergency. And with more than 200 confirmed cases in Washington state, county health officials say they are ready to respond to any local cases.

