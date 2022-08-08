PACIFIC COUNTY — With nearly 9,000 confirmed cases throughout the country, monkeypox was declared a national public health emergency last week. But local health officials are urging calm and saying the risk to the public is low.
On Aug. 4, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that he was declaring the ongoing spread of the monkeypox virus a public health emergency. And with more than 200 confirmed cases in Washington state, county health officials say they are ready to respond to any local cases.
First discovered in 1958 when outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys that were kept for research, the monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox, although monkeypox symptoms are milder and rarely prove to be fatal. While also named after an animal, monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.
The virus spreads in multiple ways, including through close physical contact with people. The virus can spread from individuals through:
Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids.
Respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, hugging or sex.
Touching items, such as clothing or linens, that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.
Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters, which can appear on the face, inside the mouth, hands, feet, chest, or genital area. Flu-like symptoms can also be present, including fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion, which can be present 1-4 days before the rash appears.
County health director Katie Lindstrom said cases of monkeypox have already been confirmed in Lewis and Cowlitz counties, and a couple of Pacific County residents had a confirmed exposure to an out-of-county case but did not end up testing positive. In that situation, Lindstrom said the health department helped them to obtain a monkeypox vaccine.
Vaccine supply is currently very limited, and doses are currently being used to vaccinate high- and intermediate-risk close contacts of confirmed and probable cases — a strategy called “post-exposure prophylaxis.” It is recommended that the vaccine be given within four days from the date that a person was exposed to prevent onset of the disease. Vaccine given within 4-14 days after the date of exposure may not prevent the disease, but it may reduce the disease’s symptoms.
In the situation with the county residents who were close contacts of someone who had tested positive, Lindstrom said county health staff received those doses from a “vaccine depot” of sorts in Clark County. Thurston County also has one of the vaccine depots that Pacific County can draw from if need be.
“[Health officials from Clark County] met us halfway, we got the doses, and then brought them back and administered them. That’s kind of how it’s working right now for rural counties, and luckily we’ve got great partners in Thurston and Clark,” Lindstrom said, adding that she anticipates Pacific County will eventually receive its own stock of vaccine if cases are reported in the county and once vaccine availability increases.
Those who test positive for monkeypox are advised to isolate at home, in a separate room or area away from people and pets. Isolation may end when the rash has completely healed.
While anyone can get monkeypox, Lindstrom said a significant percentage of cases have been in men who have sex with men. She emphasized, however, that monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease and is not limited to that population, although sexual contact is among the primary forms of close, physical contact in which the virus is transmitted.
“Anyone who has skin-to-skin contact is going to be able to catch monkeypox,” Lindstrom said. “We don’t want it to be something that becomes stigmatized.”
People who believe they’ve been exposed to monkeypox are asked to contact their healthcare provider and the county health department. Those who are just generally concerned about the virus are encouraged to speak with their provider.
“I think at this point there’s not a general need for panic, given how few cases there are,” Lindstrom said. “That said, it’s obviously something we want to take seriously, and if people do have confirmed exposures we want to make sure and get people in to get them the appropriate care so we can help slow that spread.”
