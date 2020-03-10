LONG BEACH — More than 50 people crammed into the South Pacific District Courtroom March 5 to express their opinions on proposed short-term vacation rental regulations to the Pacific County Planning Commission.
As public comment at the workshop continued for about 90 minutes, a few specific regulations included in the proposed draft ordinance arose as key points of disagreement between the planning commission, those opposed and those in favor of the moratorium. Tensions ran high at times during the workshop, with both sides speaking passionately to make their case.
While the planning commission held no votes or took any official action during the workshop, it did signal its support for the Pacific County Board of Commissioners to lift the ongoing moratorium in the Rural Lands District (RL) and Mixed Use District (MU). The moratorium is valid through July 11, but county officials hope to be able to lift the moratorium sooner than its expiration date.
Limiting density
One of the most scrutinized regulations proposed in the draft ordinance is language that would limit the number of short-term vacation rentals on streets that are located in residential zones, which includes R-1, R-2 and R-R zones.
The proposed language in the short-term vacation rentals section of Ordinance No. 184 would require that all new vacation rentals must have a radius of at least 500 feet from all other residences or dwellings that operate as vacation rentals.
Pacific County Planning Director Tim Crose said at the workshop that the language is meant to prevent the clustering of vacation rentals in neighborhoods with residential zoning.
“I’ve heard from a lot of folks that bought [their property] after looking at the zoning regulations and saying ‘Hey, this is R-1. This is restricted, I bought this. This is my insurance policy to have peace and quiet in the neighborhood that I bought in,’” said Crose. Crose also said that many jurisdictions do not allow vacation rentals at all in R-1 zones, using the city of Long Beach as an example.
Opponents of the moratorium said that the proposed density rule is overkill and would be the most damaging of the proposed regulations to both the real estate industry and the local economy. Rather than trying to restrict the number of vacation rentals, some that spoke at the workshop argued that the county should work to at least double the number of vacation rentals.
During the public comment portion of the workshop, Vancouver-based property investor Zack Banks said that he estimates about $1.5 million is injected into the local economy each year by people who stay at vacation rentals within the county. Banks came to that conclusion by taking the nearly 100 licensed vacation rentals in the county, multiplied by 146 days out of the year that the average Pacific County vacation rental is occupied, and then multiplied by $100, which he claimed studies show is the average amount that people on vacation spend each day.
By doubling the number of rentals, Banks says that another $1.5 million would flow into the local economy if you used his formula.
“We should be leveraging short-term rentals rather than trying to restrict them,” Banks said.
After public comment was finished, planning commission members discussed the possibility of allowing vacation rentals in locations that do not meet the 500-foot density rules, as long as the other property owners on that street are not opposed to there being a vacation rental at that location. If the planning commission moves forward with that proposal, members would have to decide whether the neighbors would need to be unanimous in that decision, or if simply a majority would be needed for the vacation rental to be allowed.
Capping occupancy
The issue of maximum occupancy was also a point of contention between the county and those opposed to the moratorium.
Ordinance No. 184 stipulates that the total number of overnight occupants, over the age of two, shall not exceed 10 at any one time. Proposed language in that part of the ordinance also says that the maximum number of occupants could not be advertised to exceed the permitted occupancy. Occupancy limits would also not be able to be increased through a special use or conditional use process.
Long Beach resident Jon Lind, who owns both a short and long-term rental on the peninsula, said he supports the county’s equation for how it determines its occupancy limit, which is two people per bedroom, plus two additional guests. However, he said that the occupancy limit should not be capped at 10, and should be determined solely by the occupancy equation. For example, if a vacation rental has six bedrooms, the overnight occupancy limit for that rental would be 14 people.
Raymond resident Eric Seely said that the 10-person occupancy limit becomes a problem for people wanting to rent out a vacation home to host events such as family reunions.
“There’s some large homes in Pacific County,” said Seely. “A maximum of 10 isn’t doable, particularly with reunions when you’re trying to get your family together — and large families, for that matter. With large homes, [such as] a 7-bedroom, it just doesn’t make sense to limit it to a 10-person occupancy.”
Crose said that the county has determined that any transient lodging with an occupancy greater than 10 is subject to a different building code and is essentially viewed as a hotel in the county’s eyes. Transient lodgings with an occupancy greater than 10 are required to follow more stringent rules, like addressing fire codes by implementing sprinklers, complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act and requiring an employee to be on-site.
“We’re just trying to follow the codes, in our eyes, and I know that probably doesn’t jive with what you’re thinking,” said Crose. “But if I see someone who wants to build a structure for transient lodging for over 10 [people], that’s a hotel. It’s built like a hotel, it has all the fire and safety features of a hotel. It’s for safety purposes, that’s it.”
Other issues
Several other issues were also brought up during the public comment portion of the workshop.
Those opposed to the moratorium, largely members of the real estate industry, asked throughout the workshop what the county was doing to combat illegal vacation rentals that do not have licenses and do not go through the appropriate process.
According to data from the Pacific County Department of Community Development, the county sent 21 enforcement letters to unlicensed short-term vacation rental properties in the two months prior to the moratorium being enacted. So far, 12 additional letters have been sent to unlicensed vacation rentals during the moratorium.
Nine of the properties where a letter was sent are now in compliance, and may apply for a license after the moratorium is lifted — with penalty fees. Two tickets are pending for properties still operating without a license after the enforcement letters were sent.
The process for how public notices for vacation rental applications are distributed was also criticized during the workshop. Aubrey Freemantle, who lives in Klipsan Beach in an R-1 zone, said 72% of his property line is adjacent to vacation rentals and that the special use permit process is “totally inadequate.”
Special use permits, which vacation rentals in R-1 and several other zones are required to obtain, are a Type II application for the county. Type II application notices must be posted on the perimeter of the property in question at least 15 days prior to the application hearing.
Conditional use permits, which are not required for vacation rentals in any of the county’s zones, are a Type III application that require much more extensive public notice. Type III application notices must: be mailed to owners of property within a 300-foot radius of the property in question; be mailed to agencies with jurisdiction; be published in a newspaper; and be posted at three or more locations on or in the vicinity of the property in question at least 15 days prior to the application hearing.
The new proposed language for Ordinance No. 184 would require that — along with the typical Type II application notices — a 2-foot by 2-foot notice of public hearing sign be placed on three locations on the perimeter of the property, and a written notice be provided to all property owners within a 300-foot radius of all property lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.