Growing up in suburban Georgia, an inquisitive girl developed a fascination that hatched into a career.
Laura Kraft smiles at the memory.
“I used to hope that my parents would show up giving me a pet as a kid, but I went outside and found some,” she teased.
Bugs. Not exactly pets, but fascinating.
Kraft displayed her school cockroaches project at a science fair. And a University of Georgia entomologist inspired her to make it a career.
Fast forward to today, when Kraft is the cranberry and shellfish Extension Specialist with Washington State University. Based in a building adjoining the Cranberry Museum & Gift Shop, she is assigned to share scientific research to help growers in both agricultural industries.
And that means, in part, offering expertise about bugs.
Invasive
Kraft earned her her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Georgia, studying problems involving pea aphids.
After graduating, she took a gap year traveling through Southeast Asia, writing a series of entomology articles.
She received her Ph.D. from North Carolina State University where she researched Spotted Wing Drosophila, an invasive species damaging berry crops.
Later projects included researching melon fly and oriental fruit fly resistance to an insecticide in the Hawaiian islands and working for a year in Florida as research manager at a display greenhouse at Walt Disney World’s Epcot Park.
“It was nice job and I got to broaden my experience doing pruning and learning more plant pathology and about nitrogen and fertilizers,” she said.
Working with growers
She moved in December to take the job at WSU’s Long Beach Research Unit, captivated by the warmth shown by museum staff and her interviewers. “Everyone was so welcoming,” she said.
Nationally, efforts to enhance cranberry operations take place in Wisconsin and the East Coast, including Massachusetts, Maine and New Jersey. Sandy soils along the Northwest and British Columbia coasts, where there are 235 growers in areas like Grayland and Ocean Shores, and south to Bandon, Ore., are conducive to producing colorful berries.
Kraft’s work with both ag areas will go beyond identifying ways to combat pests and invasive species, including tipworm and European green crab. “It’s about balancing the needs of the agricultural growers and the growing economy,” she said.
Beyond decades-long controversies over uses of chemicals in Willapa Bay and elsewhere, there are priorities helping Peninsula ag operations remain successful in a tourism-focused community. Potential workers may not be able to afford permanent housing if short-term vacation rentals are predominant, she said.
The structure of cranberry operations also factors in.
“A lot of businesses with shellfish have 10 to 40 employees and are still a small business,” she said. “Cranberry growers may not have any, and call their family and friends for harvest. It is often a side business because growing is a financial struggle.”
Although WSU’s main campus in Pullman is 430 miles away, Kraft is excited about being closer to Oregon State University. “The scientists there are fantastic,” she said.
100 years
Kraft has traveled extensively, including a scientific study in Ecuador. On her bucket list is Kazakhstan, a landlocked country that became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991. Her fascination might resonate with Washington agriculturalists — the country has apples growing wild, which Kraft notes is a rarity.
But meanwhile, she is settling into her Long Beach base, first compiling a “needs assessment” to determine priorities. The job was not filled during the covid shutdown after Kim Patten’s retirement in 2019. He had held the role since 1990.
She shares the enthusiasm of Paula Saunders Reagor, the museum gift shop manager, for the history of Long Beach Peninsula cranberry operations and the opportunity to celebrate the centennial of its revival, sparked by pioneering WSU research scientist Daniel James Crowley.
“It is incredible to think that it was starting 100 years ago,” she said.
Reagor is enthused that Kraft is on board.
“She is the one that’s taking us into the next century!” Reagor said.
