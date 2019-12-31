LONG BEACH — In less than a month, the peninsula community raised $98,704.43 for its three local food banks, the largest donations the banks have ever gotten at one time.
In the last week of November, the Loren H. Corder Foundation promised to match up to $10,000 in donations for each of the local food banks. By the end of the challenge on Dec. 24, more than 100 people, businesses and organizations donated to the challenge. The contributions exceeded the goal and the foundation promised to match an additional $2,000 for each of the food banks in light of the outpouring of support.
Volunteers and board members from the Chinook, Ilwaco and Ocean Park food banks collected the final donations on Friday Dec. 27 at the Chinook Observer office. About 20 people came to hear the final donation tally and all expressed how overwhelmed and grateful they were for the community’s incredible gift.
Chinook Food Bank
Community donations totaled $18,458.13 for the Chinook Food Bank, 810 State Route 101. With the additional $12,000 from the Corder foundation, the final gift to the food bank was $30,458.13. Kathy Hughes, head of the Chinook Food Bank, said it was difficult to put her appreciation into words.
“Thank you just seems like such a puny thing to say compared to what we’ve received,” Hughes said.
The Chinook Food Bank costs about $9,600 a year to run, Hughes said. The money will more than help cover those costs and will help the food bank purchase a commercial freezer and improve the shelves in the building.
Ilwaco Food Bank
The community raised $16,956.57 for the Ilwaco Food Bank, 303 First Ave. With the additional gift from the Corder foundation, the final check for the food bank was $28,956.57.
Rachel Gana, who heads the Ilwaco Food Bank, said she thought it would be a hustle to reach $10,000. She was amazed when she heard how much the bank would be getting. It couldn’t have come at a better time for Ilwaco, which moved to a new location in December.
The food bank is still looking for an art class or student interested in painting a mural on the new building’s windows, Gana said.
Ocean Park Food Bank
The Ocean Park Food Bank, 1601 Bay Ave, raised the most money, with $24,289.33 coming in from the community. With the Corder foundation match, the food bank was given $36,289.33 in donations. It was the biggest donation the food bank had ever received at one time. Ocean Park serves 500 families a month and is open four days a week. It is the largest food bank operation on the peninsula. Michael Goldberg, food bank president, said he was extremely grateful for the community support.
“Without the community, we wouldn’t exist,” Goldberg said.
Happy occasion
Loren H. Corder Foundation Treasurer Chuck Mikkola and Chinook Observer Editor Matt Winters cut a jolly pair as they handed out the final checks to the volunteers and board members from the Chinook, Ilwaco and Ocean Park food banks. In addition to the cash donations, Mikkola handed out donated Costco charge cards.
“Our community is wonderful with helping people,” Mikkola said.
The following people and organizations donated to the 2019 Food Bank Challenge:
Abate of Washington ● Andrew & Rachel Hayes ● Ann & Larry Reeves ● Bank of the Pacific ● Barb & Gary Forner ● Betty & John O’Phelan ● Blue Crab Graphics ● Blue Heron ● Cranberry Bogs / Gray Family Brian Wilson ● Capt. Curt Nehring ● Cash County Employees & others ● Cash for City of Ilwaco ● Chambreau Family Revocable Trust ● Charles & Shirley Renaud ● Chinook Marine Repair ● Chinook Observer ● Christina Marrs ● Chuck Mikkola ● Clinton & Celsa Johnson ● Colleen Tuell ● Columbia River Bar Pilots, LLC ● Connie Kobes ● Cornerstone Dental/Daniel Lundquist ● Costco ● Cottage Bakery ● Dale & Kathy Hughes ● Dana & Joann Maryott ● Dave Cundiff & Maryanne Murry ● David & Jean McClain ● David & Linda Ling ● Dennis & Marion Oman ● Diana Thompson ● Diane Carter ● Dixie Wood ● Doug & Denise Ross ● Doug & Mary Goelz ● Ducks Unlimited ● Oregon Tuna Classic ● Edwin & Pamela Harris ● Elizabeth & Joel Penoyar ● Elizabeth Chambers ● Elizabeth Wright Millard ● England Marine — Ilwaco Store ● Eva Noonan ● Evelyn Luethe ● Fernando Rodrigues Casillas ● Francis & Constance Soditus ● Frank Hoodenpyle ● Friends of Chinook School ● Gary & Cindy Flood ● Gary & Darsein Shull ● Gary & Nancy Stratton ● Gene & Charlotte Hartman ● Gloria Park ● Great NW Federal Credit Union ● Gregory & Maureen Pothier ● Herb & Gail Messick ● I.F. Moreno ● Ilwaco Tuna Club ● James & Bonalyn Kirsch ● James & Marian Lee ● Jane Reese ● Janet & Robert King ● Jerry & Ann Sadler ● Jerry & Sally Macy ● Joe Davis & Heather Malone ● Joe Hymer ● John & Maureen Hunsberger ● John & Valerie Hames ● Josephine Wilson ● Joyce & Mark Kidd ● Karen Tompkins ● Kathy Duell ● Kenneth & Jacklyn Johnson ● Laura & Bernie Wilson ● Linda Mikkola ● Lindstrom & Son Construction ● Lloyd & Pamela Thomure ● Louise & John Purdin ● Lynn Stevens ● Marilyn Williams ● Mark Youngblood Sportsfishing LLC ● Mary Cohn ● Mary Lou & Michael Rodgers ● Matthew Graham ● Maureen & William Daudistel ● McCall Tire Ctr/ Les Schwab ● Michael & Jeanene Williams ● Michael & Karen Eshleman ● Midway Friendship Club ● Mike Tuell ● Mrs. Joseph Labadie ● N.L. Zeller ● Nancy & Kenneth Kasmar ● Nancy Bell ● Occident Lodge #48 F&A Masons ● Ocean Park Eagles Ladies Aux ● Pacific County Employees ● Past MDM Presidents 3602 ● Patricia Krager/ Timmen Memorial ● Paul & Anne Wilson ● Paul Lee ● Peggy & Harold Hills ● Peggy Smith ● Peninsula Quilt Guild ● R.L. Kennedy/Kennedy Family Trust ● Reachout Ministries Thrift Store ● Rebecca Winters ● Reberta Tetz Trust & Tom Williams ● Remy Mikkola ● Richard & Delyla West ● Richard & Ellen Wallace ● Richard & Ruth Sheldon ● Richard L Rodlun ● Rita & Ken Gollings ● RL Kennedy ● Robert & Elizabeth Flanders ● Rodger & Jane Holeman ● Rosaleen Power ● Ryan Fluke ● Sandra & Elmer Keiski ● Sandra Clancy ● Seaview Short Stop Store-N-Deli ● Sid Snyder Jr. & Robin Powell ● St. Mary Church Men’s Club ● St. Mary’s Parish ● St. Peter’s Episcopal Church ● Susan Carney ● SW Pac Co Pen Rotary Foundation ● The Woodshed/Tom Williams ● Tim Williams ● Timothy & Bonita Haldeman ● Vincent & Janet Tougas ● Virginia & Robert Zimmerman ● Wes Jordan of Annapolis MD ● Women of the Moose ● Yukiko Hightower
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.