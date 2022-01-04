PACIFIC COUNTY — Had enough? If you have, you may not want to keep reading because mother nature isn't quite done with the Pacific Northwest. More snow, heavy rains, and wind are on deck for the next three days.
According to the National Weather Service, the majority of western Washington is expected to be blanketed with upwards of 4-6 inches of snow between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
However, Pacific County snowfall will likely be isolated to the north county region from South Bend and northward, according to the European Model for Mid-Range Weather Forecast. The University of Washington weather model is making a near-identical forecast.
"So expect lots of weather action later tomorrow [Wednesday, Jan. 5] with heavy precipitation, lots of mountain snow, light snow over the lowlands that melts rapidly," UW Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass said on his weather blog.
"More snow over NW Washington [and] winds will be strong and gusty over [northwest] Washington. Strong winds will hit the coast as the warm front moves through. Enjoy," he added.
Both model runs forecast that residents in the northern region could see up to 1-2 inches of snowfall overnight Wednesday, but snow would likely rapidly thaw throughout Thursday and be nearly gone by evening time.
Other forecast models suggest that snow could evade our region and that there will only be heavy rainfall with some strong winds Wednesday night through Thursday morning with gusts to 45 mph.
Flooding chances
Beyond the possibility of a brief snow event, the more concerning thing, according to Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall, is that regardless of any snowfall, rainfall totals for the Willapa Hills are expected to be upwards of 8 inches through Friday.
"It appears likely there will be at least some flooding from this system somewhere in the Pacific Northwest," the NWS stated. "Where this occurs will depend largely on where the front stalls Wednesday night [through] Thursday, as this will see the most prolonged period of heavy rainfall."
As a result, the NWS has issued a Flood Watch for the Willapa and Naselle Rivers because both are expected to come within 1ft of their respective flood stages. Heavy rainfall coupled with winds and additional snowmelt could quickly drive both rivers to flood.
"I am sort of hoping we get some snow," McDougall said. "Any new snow could slow down snowmelt; it could help keep the rivers from their flood stages." He declined to comment any further on the lurking storm due to rapidly changing weather dynamics this week.
Seasonal high tides are forecast for the remainder of the week, with any tidal anomaly increasing the risk of localized flooding along the Willapa and Naselle Rivers. Residents are being urged to stay tuned for any rapid changes to the forecasts.
The Grays River in Wahkiakum County is also expected to flood; it is currently forecast to be the most severely impacted between the three rivers.
