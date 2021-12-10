PACIFIC COUNTY — Mother Nature is throwing knuckleballs this week, including snow in parts of the county and a lurking winter storm packed with rain and wind.
Although astronomical winter doesn’t even officially begin for about another two weeks on Dec. 21, the Pacific Northwest's meteorological winter that started Dec. 1 is clearly rollicking along.
Early season snowfall
While most of the county has been tossed on and off rain showers throughout the week, residents in the Pluvius and Walville areas on the eastern edge of the county awoke to snow on Dec. 9.
Lower-elevation snow quickly melted away by mid-morning, but upper elevations nearby including Walville Peak were snow covered with varying amounts upwards of 3-4 inches. Several families made a backwoods journey to the top to enjoy the wintry scene.
Walville Peak tops out slightly below 2,000 feet.
Windy weekend
Challenging conditions continue, with a forecast wind storm expected to begin pummeling the coast Friday evening and lasting through at least mid-day Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning, with forecast sustained winds of 30-40 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph along the peninsula.
“A fairly quickly moving atmospheric river will slide south along the [British Columbia] coast Friday night and drop across the Pacific Northwest on Saturday,” the NWS Portland stated. “A fairly quick moving atmospheric river will slide south along the [British Columbia] coast Friday night and drop across the Pacific NW on Saturday.”
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall is also monitoring the storm and maintaining contact with the NWS.
“The current forecast is right at the lower threshold of a warning,” McDougall said. “We … had a lot of rain in the month of November. That rain sharply increases the chance of blown down trees, power outages and landslides.”
“If the power [does go] out, people need to not call 911 unless they have a true emergency. If the power goes out people should not use unventilated alternate cooking or heating sources,” he added.
Immediately following the wind storm, a low is expected to shift toward shore, bringing cooler temperatures and low snow levels.
Cold week and snow a possibility
Next week is expected to be chilly, with daytime highs barely reaching the mid- to upper-40s with overnight lows dropping to the mid to low 30s. Also on deck are lower snow levels down to around 1,000 feet.
“This may eventually yield some greater winter weather concerns for part of the Coast Range,” the NWS Portland stated. “Although the prospects for any eventual lowland snow concerns remain more nebulous at this time.”
A general 2-4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are forecast to fall along the Washington and Oregon coasts, as well as the lower, west-facing slopes of the Cascades this weekend, AccuWeather said Friday morning. Slow travel is likely due to rain and gusty winds along the Interstate-5 corridor. Meanwhile, several feet of snow will pile up in the Cascades with the risk for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes to close for a time.
As cold air arrives in the wake of the storm and moisture lingers, "snow could reach down close to sea level and the valley floors of the Pacific Northwest," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said. It is possible that it could snow a bit around Seattle and Portland for a time by midweek.
Might be time to dust of the snow shovels and prepare for some snow days — but who knows when it comes to weather in the Pacific Northwest.
