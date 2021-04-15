KLIPSAN — The Washington State Patrol is still investigating what caused a head-on collision Thursday morning on State Route 103 (Pacific Avenue) at 163rd around 8:30 a.m. One person was transported from the scene in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
The collision reportedly occurred after a motorcyclist riding a 2012 Kawasaki EX2 was heading southbound on SR 103 when a 2011 Honda Pilot heading northbound driven by Sierra L. Scoles, 32 of Ritzville, attempted to make a left turn onto 163rd.
"The female driver did not see the motorcycle and turned directly in front of its path," Sgt. Bradford Moon said. "It struck right between the front and rear door on the passenger side of the [vehicle]."
The motorcyclist's identity was unknown for most of the day because he did not have any identification on him during the collision. The motorcycle's registration was out of Oregon and expired, causing troopers to investigate who he was.
The motorcyclist was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital before being airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. He was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries but was stated to be in stable condition, according to Moon, who provided the Observer with an afternoon update.
Scoles and her passenger were not seriously injured in the collision. Both were evaluated by emergency responders. The passenger sustained a laceration to an arm from an airbag. Both occupants refused transport to the hospital.
WSP was able to identify the motorcyclist in the afternoon as Daniel Pineda-Duarte, 32 of Kelso. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.
