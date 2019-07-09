ASTORIA — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing on the Astoria-Megler Bridge on Sunday evening, July 7.
Police said Tyler J. Long, 23, of Long Beach, was reported to be passing vehicles at high speed.
Witnesses told police he tried to avoid hitting an oncoming vehicle by swerving back into his lane when he hit the curb and guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Long was conscious and alert at the scene but had several broken bones.
He was initially taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and later flown to Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.