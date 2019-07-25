BONE RIVER — A motorcyclist died July 24 eight miles south of South Bend on U.S. Highway 101 when his southbound bike left the roadway to the right at a "high rate of speed" and struck a guardrail, the Washington State Patrol said July 25.
Alexander Shine, 44, of South Bend was riding a black 1992 Yamaha XJ600 motorcycle when the accident occurred at about 2:56 p.m. just north of Bone River. He was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved and the case remains under investigation, the state patrol said in a press release.
The motorcycle was totaled. The highway was closed in both directions for three hours and 15 minutes during the collision investigation. Some motorists got around the closure via a long detour via Palix Road and Willapa Avenue in South Bend.
