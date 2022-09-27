Two former residents of Raymond with ties to the community were arrested for stealing a firearm from a relative’s car. The investigation was conducted by the Raymond Police Department, South Bend Police Department, Pacific County Drug Task Force, and the Aberdeen Police Department.
According to court records, officers were tipped off to a missing firearm on the 10 Block of Monohon Landing Road at 6:57 p.m. on Sept. 22.
“[The victim] advised me that she keeps her firearm in the glove box of her car and keeps her glove box locked,” RPD Officer Rikki Coma stated in a probable cause affidavit. “She keeps her firearm and magazine in the glove box, but she does not keep the magazine inserted into the firearm.”
According to statements made by the victim, she regularly checks the glove box to ensure the pistol is still in it, and on Sept. 22, while driving home from work, she noticed that it was missing. She asked her spouse if he knew where it could have gone, and he did not have any idea.
The last day the victim remembered seeing her pistol was two days prior.
“[Her spouse] remembered that the upstairs neighbors have a surveillance camera that points directly at the cars parked in the front four spaces of the parking lot,” Coma added in the probable cause affidavit. “[He] asked the neighbor if he could check his cameras to see if anyone was seen getting into their car in the last few days that was not either him or [his spouse]; two minutes later, he called to tell them he found the footage he was wanting.”
According to court records, the footage shows Jordon C. Stigall, 27, of Aberdeen, walking up to the victim’s car and opening it just enough to know it was unlocked and for the dome light to come on. He then walked to a hallway to the apartments to speak with someone while his spouse, Kylie J. Towe (Stigall), 28, of Aberdeen, moved toward the vehicle.
“Towe then walks to the passenger door, opens it and [goes] straight to the glove box, removes something then got out of the car and as she is walking toward the back of the car you can see in her right hand what appears to be the frame of a pistol. Towe takes off running away from the vehicle,” Coma also stated in the probable cause affidavit.
Coma noted in her report that she was able to positively identify Stigall and Towe from prior contacts during her duties as a police officer.
Officers used text records between the victim and Towe, as well as the surveillance footage, to determine the theft occurred on Sept. 20. Towe is the sister of the victim, who has custody of her kids. Towe and Stigall were at the victim’s residence on Sept. 20 for visitation.
According to court records, following the visitation, Towe returned a time later looking for her phone, and that’s when the theft occurred.
Towe and Stigall were arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail after a joint operation between all assisting agencies. They both face charges for theft of a firearm and second-degree vehicle prowling.
During a preliminary hearing on Sept. 26, Towe and Stigall’s bails were set at $15,000 each, and they are scheduled to appear for arraignments on Sept. 30. Stigall posted his bail following the preliminary appearance.
“Officer Coma did an outstanding job,” RPD Chief Chuck Spoor stated. “I would also like to thank all the agencies that assisted in this case.”
Officers were unable to locate the firearm and believe that it was sold.
