SOUTH BEND — For the third time in a year, the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office will be looking for a chief civil deputy prosecutor after the abrupt departure of Tracey Munger on Feb. 3.
Munger first joined the office in January 2021, when she was hired by Benjamin Haslam, former prosecutor, to be his second-in-command.
During her time with the office, she sat the second chair for the Mickey Pine trial and prosecuted the Andrew K. Windrow trial by herself, both of which secured guilty verdicts.
Munger fulfilled the role of chief criminal deputy prosecutor up until shortly after Michael Rothman took office following Haslam’s abrupt resignation in October 2021. She was replaced by Rothman’s former colleague at the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office and close friend, Daniel Crawford.
Following Crawford’s hiring, Munger was reclassified to chief civil deputy and filled the role until her departure from the prosecutor’s office via a separation agreement, in which she will receive a three-month severance of $25,362.
Unlike typical separation agreements issued by the county, Munger was only given six days to approve and sign the separation agreement instead of the usual 21 days. The Observer obtained a copy of the separation agreement through a public records request. The 21-day review clause was crossed out, and six days was written in its place.
Munger, citing a stipulation of the agreement, declined to comment on her departure, but stated, “I enjoyed working for, and serving, the Pacific County community.”
While Munger’s separation agreement did not include a formal non-disclosure agreement, Section 9 of the agreement states, “Munger agrees that she will not make any derogatory or disparaging comments about the County, or any of the County’s executives, managers, or Board members in any communications with third parties, in a press release, or in any other similar forum or manner.”
“This paragraph shall not in any way prohibit Munger from making truthful comments in a legal or administrative proceeding, or as otherwise required by law or legal process,” the section also stated.
Rothman declined to comment on the specifics of Munger’s departure, but stated, “Pacific County and Tracey Munger mutually agreed to a separation from service. Pacific County thanks Tracey Munger for her service and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.”
Rothman declined to comment on who would be handling civil work in the prosecutor’s office. It’s unclear what the county’s next move will be, and whether it will seek to fill the position for a third time in the past year or whether it will seek outside legal counsel.
