Pacific County Courthouse
Buy Now

Pacific County’s historic Courthouse in South Bend is the venue for Superior Court.

 OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

SOUTH BEND — One of five active recent murder cases in Pacific County has been resolved. The killer will spend the next two decades behind bars. The sentencing hearing on Sept. 30 had a jam-packed Pacific County Superior Courtroom in front of Judge Donald J. Richter, where tensions ran high.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.