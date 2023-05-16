The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco will host an exhibit, “Portraits in RED: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project” May 20 to July 8. A free public opening reception will be held with members of the Chinook Indian Nation 5 p.m. May 19. The project is by artist Nayana LaFond.
The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco announced the opening of an exhibit called “Portraits in RED: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project.”
It will be on view May 20 to July 8. A free public opening reception will be held with members of the Chinook Indian Nation 5 p.m. May 19.
The project was started by artist Nayana LaFond in 2020. As a domestic violence survivor, LaFond began with one painting to work through her own trauma, but the project grew after sharing it online. LaFond is of Anishinaabe, Mi’kmaq, Abenaki, Metis, French, German and other descent and is active in her Indigenous community.
All of the subjects she paints, mostly Indigenous missing and murdered people and victims of domestic violence, were sent to her by members of the subject’s family. LaFond decided from the beginning that she could not profit from the project in any way. “Through painting these people, I seek to elevate their voices, promote healing and spark discussion and contribute toward change,” LaFond said.
She has painted more than 100 pieces. “Each portrait is painted in black and white with red being the only visible color because in many Indigenous cultures spirits can only see the color red,” LaFond said. “Each painting brings me healing from my own experiences and the experiences of my family members, and I hope it brings some healing to those I paint and their families.”
Forty of the portraits made their debut on the West Coast this spring at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport, Ore.
After the exhibit in Ilwaco, the portraits will travel to the Wanapum Cultural Center in Ellensburg, the Yakima Valley Museum in Yakima, and Tamastslikt Cultural Center in Pendleton.
• The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
