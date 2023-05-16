Portraits in red postcard

The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco will host an exhibit, "Portraits in RED: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project" May 20 to July 8. A free public opening reception will be held with members of the Chinook Indian Nation 5 p.m. May 19. The project is by artist Nayana LaFond.

 Submitted photo

The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco announced the opening of an exhibit called “Portraits in RED: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project.”

It will be on view May 20 to July 8. A free public opening reception will be held with members of the Chinook Indian Nation 5 p.m. May 19.

