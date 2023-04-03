Karen D’Arcy of Surfside submitted a driftwood fox for the weekend exhibit at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. She won first place for altered driftwood and first for a separate display that combined driftwood and daffodils.
A piece of wood appearing to be very similar to the distinctive outline of a fox’s head first attracted Karen D’Arcy to pick up and save the piece of driftwood on the beach near her Surfside home. She said finding it inspired her to look for pieces of driftwood to complete the rest of the critter.
Horticulturalist Todd Wiegardt checks out some of the exhibits at the Driftwood and Daffodils display at the museum in Ilwaco. He worked closely with staff on the event and put together an exhibit of the 13 types of daffodils recognized by Britain’s Royal Horticultural Society.
Karen D’Arcy of Surfside submitted a driftwood fox for the weekend exhibit at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. She won first place for altered driftwood and first for a separate display that combined driftwood and daffodils.
PATRICK WEBB
A piece of wood appearing to be very similar to the distinctive outline of a fox’s head first attracted Karen D’Arcy to pick up and save the piece of driftwood on the beach near her Surfside home. She said finding it inspired her to look for pieces of driftwood to complete the rest of the critter.
PATRICK WEBB
Horticulturalist Todd Wiegardt checks out some of the exhibits at the Driftwood and Daffodils display at the museum in Ilwaco. He worked closely with staff on the event and put together an exhibit of the 13 types of daffodils recognized by Britain’s Royal Horticultural Society.
PATRICK WEBB
This gorgeous flower arrangement by Oysterville’s Bradley Huson earned the “best in show” award. He also earned the people’s choice award for his driftwood-daffodils creation.
ILWACO — The walls of the museum were bare and the exhibit just a work in progress when Karen D’Arcy of Ocean Park brought in her work.
She signed up to enter the Daffodils and Driftwood exhibit at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and dropped off a carefully crafted fox made from driftwood found on the beach near her Surfside home.
A day later, guests from as far away as Wisconsin were walking through the Ilwaco museum praising the attractive displays — and admiring D’Arcy’s fox, which earned the first-place ribbon in the altered driftwood category.
“I found the head piece and it inspired me, but it took a while to find the rest, even though I have about 300 pieces of wood at home,” she said.
The event was a fixture on the Long Beach Peninsula between 1956 and 1967. It was revived by Madeline Matson and Betsy Millard, the executive director and curator at the museum, as a way to display a cheery touch of springtime.
As well as the fox, D’Arcy’s creativity was honored in the adjoining room, too. She earned first place for a separate driftwood and daffodil creation.
Among the judge’s favorites was work by Bradley Huson. The Oysterville man earned “best in show” for a flower arrangement, placed second in the category for displays that combined daffodils and driftwood, and second for daffodil bouquets, a category won by Kathy Witgutoff. Patty Hensley won first for floral arrangements.
In the driftwood category, Eric Wiegardt won “best in show” for a giant gnarled chunk which formed the centerpiece of an entire display room. Patsi Elliot won the adult award for natural driftwood and Quincy Moore won the junior division.
Five-year-old Quincy’s talents were on show in both display rooms, winning first and third in the junior floral arrangement division, which honored Cedar Nussbaumer, age 8, in second place.
The “people’s choice” award — voted on by visitors — went to Huson’s driftwood and daffodils display. His prize was a daffodil print donated by Long Beach Peninsula artist Eric Wiegardt with framing donated by Todd Wiegardt.
Todd Wiegardt, a skilled horticulturalist, was a key player in putting together the event and created a display of the 13 varieties of daffodils recognized by the Royal Horticultural Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.