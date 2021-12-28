SOUTH BEND — The past two years under the grasp of the pandemic have put an unbelievable strain on small businesses and nonprofits in Pacific County. The Pacific County Historical Society Museum in South Bend has been able to keep its doors open.
Society President Steve Rogers points to donations, grants and strong membership numbers as being the backbone of the small non-profit during these challenging times.
“It’s been a challenge [the past couple of years],” Rogers said. “I think we are right around [350 members], and interestingly, most of them don’t live here.”
Some of the struggles
Rewind to the winter of 2019 and the museum had steady traffic daily. But now it’s not uncommon for the doors to remain eerily silent for an entire day. As Rogers sat for an interview with the Observer on Dec. 16, he mentioned no one had come inside all day.
South Bend foot traffic hasn’t been the only casualty under the pandemic. Rogers has struggled to get the twice-a-year SouWester magazine constructed. And with volunteer numbers steadily declining, he and others are feeling the strain.
But he also finds subtle reminders that the worry, hard work and passion come with a reward: others’ love of history.
“I had a guy yesterday buy $118 worth of books, and that’s very, very unusual,” Roger said. “I think he said something about his dad, and ‘I have bought the books here for presents.’ We [have hundreds of books].”
One of the more popular books in the collection is Shoalwater Willapa, written by Doug Allen that spans local history from the Long Beach Peninsula to the northernmost tip of Pacific County.
‘Not poor, but not rich’
According to Rogers, the museum has been extremely fortunate, who notes it receives ongoing financial donations from several estates and just a few years ago was bequeathed a property in Bay Center from a man named John McCulloch.
“Three years ago, I got a call from [John] in Bay Center, and he said, ‘Do you accept property?,” Rogers said. “I, said ‘John, we accept everything,’ and he said ‘Well, I am dying, and I want you to have my house and property in Bay Center, and I am going to the courthouse right now, and I am going to do a transfer-on-death deed.”
“When John died, we put together a crew, and it took us several months, and we sold the property, and that’s what he wanted us to do. Bless his heart, so that gave us [help]. We are not rich, but we are also not poor.”
McCulloch has a section of the museum dedicated in his honor that includes antiques found inside his home.
Donations, awards, grants help too
In the past 15 years, the museum has installed new flooring, updated the HVAC system and performed endless upkeep at other society-owned facilities. In recent years, the museum also had a new outside paint job.
The painting holds one specific memory for Rogers that still makes him chuckle.
“I came down the night before to pressure wash [the exterior] and the letters up there that say museum, those letters were foam,” Rogers said. “They just disintegrated. So I’m up there that night putting them back together, and you can see some of them are rough around the edges.”
Pacific County also awards the museum upwards of $20,000 annually to keep the museum and society operating, in part because it acts as a visitor-welcome center.
Houses a rich history
Rogers admits that it’s easy to get caught up in the pandemic, but he, like many others, finds a sense of peace inside the museum. As he puts it, Pacific County’s history is rich and the museum holds major pieces of it.
Currently, the museum boasts a collection of somewhere between 30,000-40,000 historical photos dating back to the 1800s. The collection includes steamboat photos, oyster farming and ever-so-popular logging heritage deeply embedded in many local family histories.
The front of the museum has several sections, including logging equipment and oyster-farming memorabilia. Some of the deepest history sits in the back, where newspapers dating back to the South Bend Journal in the late 1800s are housed.
“We have a big cant, which is a slice of a log, so you can really see [how old the trees were],” Rogers said. “We have some really old [equipment], we have a two-man chainsaw — you can think about what those guys did.
“People [really] like our Native American collection as well. We have a display of old crab buoys, and each is marked with whoever it was, which is also very historical. Their symbols live on,” Rogers added.
New director
The society’s board recently hired Christine Balcom to be the successor to Patricia Neve, who is retiring from the position. Balcom has been an avid member of the HAVA Animal Shelter in Raymond, and Rogers believes she will bring new energy to the job.
“She brings some [enthusiasm] to the table, and she will be a quick study, and she will learn,” Rogers said. “I took her around [on Dec. 15) and showed her our buildings.”
Neve served as the museum director for the previous seven years and recently married society board member Don Corcoran.
“With Patricia, I [and the board] didn’t worry about anything,” Rogers said. “If I was slow or lazy on something, she would let me know. One of the challenges is Christine is adjusting to my sense of humor, but she will be just fine.”
Looking toward the future
It’s no news that many of the former volunteers at the museum have passed away in recent years, while others have drifted away due to the pandemic or for retirement. Rogers and board hope to start soliciting younger minds to pass the torch to when the time eventually comes.
“One of the things I joke about with the [Northwest] carriage museum is that every time the toilet flushes, there is a press release,” Rogers joked. “I admire what Laurie [Bowman] does there, and we don’t think in those terms. We need to rethink, and we are going to try and develop a brand.”
Bowman is the director of the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond, which houses dozens of historic horse-drawn carriages. The collection is one of the most extensive in the country, and Bowman’s leadership has been a significant part of its success, pulling in tourists.
As for the county museum, Rogers and the board are working on ideas to attract visitors and to spread the word about its collection. He believes that foot traffic, coupled with stronger publicity, can rebound attendance numbers.
“My goal is that we have one event a month, whether that is a book signing or a school talk or a wine-tasting party at the museum or invite the breweries in for snacks and tour in the evening to try and gather folks in,” Rogers said.
‘Alive and well’
One thing Rogers and the board want the communities to know is that even though times have been tough, the museum and the society as a whole are still clunking along. He and his colleagues are working to rebound and hope to pull in more interest from the south county region.
“We have sort of lost touch with south county, and we didn’t mean to,” Rogers said. “Sydney Stevens [of Oysterville] wrote several SouWester magazines. She would write them, and I would just put them together.
“What we would try to do is one magazine would feature north county, and the other would feature south county, but lately we haven’t had anyone who is able to help us with south county.”
Another factor in the split between the two ends of the county has been the new Columbia-Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco and its devoted following.
“It is wonderful, and we are not in competition by any means,” Rogers said. “But we joke we envy their space, and they envy our magazines. We tried a telephone sales event a few years ago, and people would say they already belong to the museum. We couldn’t quite get the word out that we are the county museum.”
Within the next year, Rogers expects to rebuild the connection between both ends of the county. In the meantime, he hopes locals will remember the museum is around and take a moment to stop by and dazzle in the past.
“We are alive and well, and we encourage all our Pacific County friends to swing on by,” Rogers said. “We are open 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week for our winter hours. We are also working on a new webpage. We are looking for someone to build the page for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.