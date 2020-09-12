RAYMOND — Occupants in a car cruising down Ward Creek Road in Raymond got quite a shock Saturday evening when confronted by a naked man standing in the middle of the road, near a car that had apparently crashed into a ditch.
Just after 6:30 p.m., Pacific County Dispatch (PacCom) received a 911 call that there was a suspicious man on Ward Creek approximately one mile down the road. Shortly after units were dispatched, they were informed the man had fled on foot.
“We were leaving home and going to town and saw him standing there [in the middle of the road],” said a witness who wished their name to be withheld. “We sat there for about a minute because there isn’t much space to turn around.”
The witness continued, “[We contemplated] whether or not I should just drive by him. [Then] he started sprinting towards his car, started trying to put his pants on, then gave up and then started sprinting towards us.”
It was at this point the witness turned their vehicle around and drove to the nearest neighbor's house to call 911. The neighbors, both men, ran and tackled the naked man and held him on the ground until law enforcement arrived.
“He was also at [another house] going through the woman’s car,” the witness stated. “Not sure the exact relation but I think I heard he was their cousin.”
After law enforcement detained the suspect, later identified as Robert Lee Barnum, they located a Ruger .223 caliber rifle in the vehicle. The rifle is believed to have been stolen.
EMS was summoned to the scene to treat facial lacerations to the suspect. Barnum was later booked into the Pacific County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.