NASELLE — Action on a proposed policy in support of transgender students was delayed by the Naselle Grays River Valley School District Board of Directors at their regular meeting Sept. 17 after a Rosburg resident expressed concerns about it.
Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) proposed policy 3231-Gender-Inclusive Schools received a first reading in August and was set for final approval this month.
However, during public comment, Rosburg resident Susan Burkhalter questioned the impact of the proposal. Following discussion by the board, the proposed policy was held over for further review and consideration. It is expected it will be addressed again during either the October or November regular meeting.
Under the proposal, the school would formally state that it “believes in fostering an educational environment that is safe and free of discrimination for all students, regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. To that end, the board recognizes the importance of an inclusive approach toward transgender students with regard to official records, confidential health and education information, communication, restroom and locker room accessibility, sports and physical education, dress codes and other school activities, in order to provide these students with an equal opportunity for learning and achievement. This policy and its procedure will support that effort by facilitating district compliance with local, state and federal laws concerning harassment, intimidation, bullying and discrimination.”
Superintendent’s report
Superintendent Lisa Nelson said student numbers are running about 13 percent above budgeted estimates. State educational aid is based on a district’s student population.
Nelson noted budgeting for the K-12 school had been based on 283 full-time students (FTS) and the current student population is 319 FTS. Likewise, budgeting for the Naselle Youth Camp School was based on 55 FTS and the current student population is 64. Budgeting is intentionally performed on a conservative basis to guard against deficit spending. When the actual student population exceeds the population on which the budget was based, it generally means the school’s annual revenue will be more than that projected within the budget.
She reported two record requests had been received. The teachers’ union requested records related to supplemental contracts for employees and the classified union requested records on any new hires.
Nelson said all the paperwork for floor covering replacement within the school and roof replacement for the “57 building” has been submitted to the Washington State Department of Commerce. The school is now waiting to hear back from Commerce regarding any next steps.
Principal’s report
K-12 Principal Steve Doyle provided a briefing on educational goals for the 2019-20 school year. These goals include:
• A coordinated effort by staff to improve mathematics and reading in grades K-5.
• Continued implementation of the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Program at the high school level.
• An effort by middle and high school staff to inform students of expected behavior and provide consistent support and discipline.
• Promotion by high school staff of all college and career options through curricular and extracurricular programs and activities.
• Utilization by high school staff of a variety of programs and resources to support student success on state tests and on-time graduation.
Other business
The board approved the following policies proposed by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) and first read during the August regular board meeting: 2410-High School Graduation; 2413-Equivalency for Career and Technical Courses; 3115-Students Experiencing Homelessness Rights and Services; 3120-Enrollment; 3207-Prohibition of Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying; 3231-Student Records; 3416-Medication at School; 3520-Student Fees, Fines or Charges; 5201-Drug-Free Schools Community and Workplace; and, 6100-Revenues From Local, State and Federal Sources.
In addition to the proposed policies, the board approved:
• A policy for parent involvement.
• Highly Capable Plan for 2019-20.
• Fuel bids from Wilcox and Flegel for diesel ($2.12) and gasoline ($2.13); fuel bid from Ferrell Gas for propane ($0.95); surplus of a 2018 Chevrolet 12 passenger van.
• Out of area endorsements for teachers – Brian Macy, Jim Moten, AJ Smith, Rudi Rudolph, Kathryn Green, Blake Updike, Qin Xia, Sylvia Hoagland, Haleigh See. This endorsement authorizes these teachers to provide instruction in course areas for which they do not possess a formal certification.
• Overnight travel and out of district trips for fall sports and activities.
• Booster Club activities for 2019-20.
A first reading was conducted of amendments proposed by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for policy 6230-Relations with Vendors.
Josie Ciambetti provided the board with an informative briefing on both the Washington State Migrant Education Program and the Transitional Bilingual Education Program.
The next regular monthly meeting of the board will take place in the Middle School Commons on Oct. 15 starting at 6:30 p.m.
—Nick Nikkila is a member of the school board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.