NASELLE — Before the Feb. 19 regular monthly meeting, the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District Board of Directors held a special board meeting/workshop to tour the music/vocational wing and discuss needed renovations.
The wing, known as the “57 building,” has seen little updating since its construction in the 1950s and, as shown by the tour, is sorely in need of internal reconfiguration to improve its utility as a place of learning. The workshop was the kickoff event for continuing discussion by the Directors regarding future renovation and funding mechanisms.
During the regular monthly meeting, the board addressed the following personnel matters: Acknowledged the resignation, effective Aug. 31, of long-time Director of Maintenance and Operations Randy Tienhaara; acknowledged the resignation of school bus driver George Garcia; and approved an unpaid leave request for teacher Meg Colquhoun for travel abroad. Colquhoun received a grant through Qatar Foundation International, Global Exploration for Educators Organization and the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies, to participate in a cultural immersion trip to Qatar and Oman in April.
Members of Diane Bennett’s class provided the board with a presentation on a program designed to familiarize them with the Washington state legislative process. As part of a multi-school program, students select and track legislative proposals with the assistance of legislative lobbyists.
Board approvals included: Policy 3141 – Non-resident students; Overnight travel for winter/spring athletics and activities; Senior class trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California; The 2019-20 school calendar; and, Resolution 2019-2-19 for a budget extension of the general fund, 2018-19 school year.
The board also acknowledged the continued unsafe walk routes within 1 mile of the school, an annual acknowledgement that allows students within that distance to utilize school bus transportation.
A first read was conducted on Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) Policy 6220 – Bid Requirements.
The board entered into executive session for an employee performance evaluation. Upon reconvening the regular meeting, the board approved a one-year extension of the school district superintendent’s contract.
The next regular board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Middle School Commons on March 19.
— Nick Nikkila is a member of the Naselle-Grays River Valley School Board.
