NASELLE — The Naselle Grays River Valley School District Board of Directors held a special meeting at 5 p.m. on March 19, in the Middle School Commons to continue discussing upgrades to the music and vocational building.
This facility, known as the “57 building,” was constructed in the late 1950s and has undergone little to no upgrading since that time. The music room has insufficient space for both classroom and organized storage of instruments. There are no restroom facilities for students in the building. The current vocational portion of the structure has insufficient space and configuration for training in the use of modern-day computer-controlled equipment. The structure itself is believed to be sound.
Upgrades being discussed are mainly reconfiguration of spaces to enlarge both the band and vocational rooms while adding bathrooms, storage space, a computer room and, addressing issues such as adequate exit routes in case of fire, seismic upgrades, updating of electrical wiring and replacement of single pane windows.
Other business
After adjourning the special meeting, the board began its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Regarding personnel matters, the board approved hiring Kathryn Green as Middle School Track Coach and acknowledged resignation of long-time para-educator Darrilyn Eastham, effective at the end of the school year.
The board approved policy 6220, Bid Requirements, which had undergone a first reading at the February meeting. The board also approved a $1,200 grant from the Water Music Society for 28 ukuleles.
Gary Flood, principal at the Naselle Youth Camp School (NYCS), briefed the board on a three-year grant they had received. After the grant was approved, the grantor contacted Flood and informed him the amount had been increased and requested more information. Flood is presently working on gathering the information to meet that request.
Flood also noted that the lower number of students at NYCS is having an effect on the number of high school diplomas being earned. Since July 1, 2018, the school has awarded 25 GED certificates and three high school diplomas. With the additional four credits now required and the short time students are often at the NYCS, it is difficult to provide them the training they need to receive a diploma. As a result, a second goal has developed, which is to get them in the best position while they are attending NYCS so they can earn their diploma at the next location in their journey through the system.
In other reports, Superintendent Lisa Nelson noted the Naselle team known as Monte and the Pythons would be competing at the State Knowledge Bowl in Yakima.
Nelson also reported on basketball awards received by Naselle athletes. Jacob Eaton was recognized as the Columbia Valley League MVP. This is the second year in a row Eaton has been awarded this honor. Antonio Nolan and Ethan Lindstrom were awarded First Team All-League honors. Corey Gregory and Cole Dorman were awarded Second Team All-League honors and, Kolby Glenn, who had been injured during the season, was awarded Honorable Mention. Naselle Basketball Coach and Athletic Director, Brian Macy, was awarded the 1B Columbia Valley League Coach of the Year.
Nelson noted the K-12 student population has remained steady and is currently at 322 students. The NYCS student population is currently at 65 and there is an expectation it may drop lower in the near future.
Board member Amy Chadwick provided the board with an update on education-related bills currently before the state legislature.
The next meeting of the NGRVSD Board will take place at 6:30 p.m. on April 16. The meeting will be held at the Fire Station in Grays River.
Nick Nikkila is a member of the Naselle School Board.
