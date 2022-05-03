NASELLE — The fast-tracked closure of the Naselle Youth Camp could come much sooner than the Washington State Department of Child, Youth, and Families' planned Sept. 15 D-Day, possibly as soon as next month or July.
On March 31, when the camp's legislative-mandated closure of June 30, 2023 was signed into law, the camp had approximately 29 youths in residence and orders that no more could be placed.
That number continues to dwindle, with a reported count of 23 as of May 2, according to Naselle-Grays River Valley School District Superintendent Lisa Nelson. She also added that youth placements at the camp run about 90 days, and sometimes as little as 30 to 60 days.
As expected, DCYF has notified Nelson and the district that there will be no placements at the camp for next school year. The contract in place with the district for educational services will be effectively terminated this summer.
"Pretty quick placement schedule, and when they have the opportunity to place them somewhere else, [DCYF] are doing it," Nelson said. "I think the Juvenile Rehabilitation people out there talked about having their reduction in force or reassignment paperwork by July. It seems to be happening quite a bit faster."
Contingency planning
Nelson and the district worked up a contingency plan well before Gov. Jay Inslee declined to provide a last-minute veto for the youth camp's closure, which was tucked inside the state's supplemental operating budget. The plan includes the district working through attrition for one year. At the time, the district was looking at being overstaffed by five workers, but two recent retirements have cut the number to three.
The district will be moving over vocational services from the camp, including high-quality welding equipment, which will be used for a welding/vocational program aimed at the upperclassmen in the district.
"Our public school students will now be able to take advantage of those brand-new machines," Nelson said, adding that longtime music teacher Dave King will also be bringing a guitar program over to the district as well.
Families may depart
Nelson is still projecting that up to 10 public school students will depart the district over the summer, depending on whether their parents who worked at the camp find local employment or have to venture outside the area.
The loss of just 10 students could cost the district up to $140,000 in state funding, in addition to any specialized funding needed for a specific student.
"That's where it gets tough; we are trying to anticipate actual relocations for public school students," Nelson said, noting the district currently only has 297 enrolled K-12 students, making it by far the smallest of the county's five districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.