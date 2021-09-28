Ocean Beach Hospital CEO Larry Cohen and Bank of the Pacific CEO Denise Portmann shook hands in 2019 after the bank officially donated the building to the hospital to be used as a clinic. The pandemic delayed its opening until this week.
NASELLE — The Ocean Beach Medical Group Naselle Clinic that had been located at 21 North Valley Road (off State Route 4) for over 40 years has a new home at 309 Knappton Road adjacent to Okie’s.
The clinic began accepting patients at the new location on Sept. 27.
“We invested in the new clinic to benefit patients in the Naselle and Cathlamet communities,” said Larry Cohen, CEO of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics (OBHMC). “We expect this new facility to ably serve them for many decades to come.”
Over the past eight months, construction crews have transformed the former bank building, donated to OBHMC by the Bank of the Pacific, into the new clinic. The facility, constructed within the existing structure, maintains much of the bank building’s original charm.
The project cost over $611,000, of which $211,000 was state capital funding that state Rep. Jim Walsh helped secure. OMHMC paid the balance of $400,000.
The clinic has three exam rooms (up from two at the former site) and a dedicated blood-draw room off the main lobby. A new HVAC system, a new septic system and two ADA-compliant bathrooms were also added.
Lori Sharrow, FNP, and staff said they are excited about moving into this new clinic.
“I have enjoyed becoming part of the Naselle community and am looking forward to providing excellent care to our patients,” said Sharrow.
Beginning the first week of October, the clinic will be open Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For this week only through Sept. 30, the clinic will be open Monday through Thursday.
On behalf of OBHMC, Cohen again thanked the Bank of the Pacific and Walsh for bringing this project to fruition, as well as the major contractor, PNE (Longview), Sunset HVAC, Johnson Excavation, and Sebastian LLC (exterior painting) for their efforts.
“We’d also like to express our gratitude to the ‘Swanson Family’ for purchasing a manufactured home to house the clinic in 1979 and for leasing it to OBHMC ever since,” said Cohen.
Due to covid-19 concerns, a celebratory grand opening and ribbon cutting will not be held at this time.
