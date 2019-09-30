NASELLE — In addition to meeting the needs of her 4-month-old son Tanner, Naselle resident Samantha Hollo managed to find the time to organize a community cleanup.
“People were commenting about how much trash there is along our streets and roadways,” Hollo said. “I thought, we can talk about it all we want but something needs to be done to correct the situation.”
Hollo, who is the administrator of the Naselle-Grays River Cyberwatch page on Facebook, created a poster and used that page to advertise the event.
After posting that plastic bags would be needed for the cleanup, several residents and an organization quickly responded. Russ and Sirkka Wirkkala, Kevin Pellervo and Mike Swanson donated bags.
The Deep River American Legion Post 111 donated 100 bags, plastic gloves and wire ties.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, two dozen volunteers gathered at the park next to the Naselle Okie’s store.
Bags, vests, gloves, wire ties and pick-up tools were handed out and volunteers chose the roadways on which they would work.
In excess of 30 large garbage bags of roadside debris was collected from North Valley and South Valley Roads, Knappton Road, Upper Naselle Road, Bighill Road, Salmon Creek Road and a stretch of Parpala Road.
Using the kitchen and social room of the Naselle Community Center, local members of the service organization Epsilon Sigma Alpha provided chili, chili dogs, cornbread muffins and other food items for the volunteers.
Volunteers participating in the clean-up were: Samantha Hollo, Debi Faber and her grandchildren Caitlin and Austin Ducette, Corey Gregory, Cooper Miller, Annette Boslar, Cindy Pierce, Roxanne Hendrickson, Trevor Lister, Michelle Lister, Fa’aoso Tutu’u, Nick Nikkila, Ken Elliott, Carol Haven, Bernice White, Mike Swanson, Barbara Tallman, Chris Graf, Jan Wolfe, Dee Anttonen, John Anttonen, Gene Quilhaugh and Darlene Bjornsgard.
At the end of the clean-up, the bags were stacked at three locations for pickup by Pacific County.
Hollo said she plans to organize a second cleanup in the spring, which might include stretches of State Routes 4 and 401.
