NASELLE — Students graduating from Naselle High School in the Class of 2019 received scholarships and awards totaling thousands of dollars.
The Class of 2019 valedictorian was Cole Dorman and Jacob Eaton was salutatorian. They and Parker Dalton graduated with high honors (3.75 cumulative GPA and above.
Nine students graduated with honors (3.2-3.74 cumulative GPA). They were Gage Johnson, McKenzie Glenn, Lindsay Hunt, Darian Jacot, Vince Fauver, Taylor Gudmundsen, Lily Harman, Sophie Scrabeck and Ian Fontanilla
The following awards were announced:
Departmental honors. English: McKenzie Glenn; Social Studies: Parker Dalton; Science: Jacob Eaton; Mathematics: Cole Dorman; Career and Technical Education: Gage Johnson; Health and Fitness: Ian Fontanilla; and Fine Art: Saleana Patterson
Elenora Hillis Award: McKenzie Glenn
Patty Wiss Memorial Award: McKenzie Glenn
American Legion and Women’s Auxiliary Citizenship Awards: Ian Fontanilla and Lily Harman
Bob Chamberlain Award: Cole Dorman
Recognition by Big Brothers/Big Sisters: Holly Disch, Samantha Gustafson, Aaron Todd and Josh Townsen
Jazz band and 4-H participation: Lindsay Hunt
Washington State Seal of Biliteracy: Joe Monroy. He is only the second English Language Learner from Naselle school district to graduate with this achievement.
The following is a partial list of local and special award scholarships. Some students have significant additional offers of support from Northwest institutions.
Cole Dorman, Naselle Education Foundation scholarship, $2,250; Dick Grabenhorst Memorial Scholarship from District IV Athletic Directors, $250; Jon Dearmore Memorial Scholarship, $250; Lyle and Elaine Patterson Tribute Scholarship, $1,000.
McKenzie Glenn, Lyle and Elaine Patterson Tribute Scholarship, $1,000; George and Pat Vernon Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Jacob Eaton, Merle & Bobbitt Hall Memorial Scholarship, $500; Roy Nelson Memorial Scholarship; Luke Jensen Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Jacob and Wilhelmina Pakanen Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; The Naselle Education Foundation Derby Scholarship, $1,000; Jack Burkhalter Memorial Scholarship from Pacific County Anglers Association, $500; WC Wally Ohlfs Memorial Scholarship from Red Canoe Credit Union, $2,000; Friends of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, $500; Long Beach Elks Lodge, $500; Local Woodworkers’ Association, $500-600.
Parker Dalton, Carson Burkhalter Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Mark Linquist Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Lorraine Tyyska Barlow Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Wahkiakum West Communications, $1,000; Deep River American Legion Post for participation in Evergreen Boys State, $500.
Lindsay Hunt, Ralph and Marie McGough Memorial Scholarship, $500; In memory of Mae Striefel, $500; Deep River American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for Girls State, $500; Bayshore Animal Hospital in Warrenton, $1,000; Wahkiakum County 4-H Covered Bridge Scholarship for 4-H participation, $1,200; Washington State University, Cougar Achievement Award $2,000 for each of two years, 4-H Scholarship, $3,000 and Future Cougars Embracing Diversity Scholarship, $1,000.
Darian Jacot, John and Pearl Doll Memorial Scholarship, $1,500; Ocean Beach Hospital Foundation, $500;
Lily Harman, Bud and Dot Mickelsen Tribute Scholarship, $1,000; Alpha Theta ESA, $500; Naselle Comet Booster Club, $300; George Fox University, merit-based scholarships, $44,000.
Sophie Scrabeck, Philip Raistakka Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Pacific County Guns and Hoses Association, $3,000; Washington State University College Bound Scholarship, $4,000.
Taylor Gudmundsen, Naselle Education Foundation for Wahkiakum West Communications, $1,000.
Vince Fauver, Ron Holm Memorial Scholarship, $500; John and Pearl Doll Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Ian Fontanilla, Giro Nakagawa Memorial Scholarship, $300; Memorial Scholarship, $500; Naselle Comet Booster Club, $300; H. Robert and May Johnson Adair, $500.
Samantha Gustafson, John and Pearl Doll Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Hailey Weston, Naselle Education Foundation Derby Scholarship, $500.
Holly Disch, Naselle Education Foundation Derby Scholarship, $500.
Saleana Patterson, John and Pearl Doll Memorial Scholarship, $500; H. Robert and May Johnson-Adair Scholarship, $500
Naselle Assembly of God Church scholarships ($200 each) to Parker Dalton, Jacob Eaton, Cole Dorman, Sophie Scrabeck, Darian Jacot and McKenzie Glenn.
Class officers were President: Lily Harman; Vice president: McKenzie Glenn; Secretary: Hailey Weston; and Treasurer: Aaron Todd. Class Advisors were Edie Glenn and Rob Dalton.
