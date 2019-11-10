NASELLE — The Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is getting ready to set up procedures that implement “Policy 3211 – Gender-Inclusive-Schools," a state mandate that the school board approved in October.
A discussion of the proposed 3211 Procedure will occur during the next regular meeting of the NGRVSD board of directors on Nov. 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the middle school commons.
Leading up to this point
State legislation required the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), in conjunction with the Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA), to develop a model policy and an accompanying model procedure designed to ensure freedom from discrimination for all students attending Washington public schools. The deadline for local completion of the models was Sept. 1. State legislation also requires school districts to adopt a policy and procedures that, at a minimum, meet the requirements laid out in the OSPI/WSSDA models by Jan. 31, 2020. If OSPI determines a district has not done so, it can withhold state education funds from that district.
Those models were developed and sent out to school districts across the state. The two documents entitled, “Policy 3211 – Gender-Inclusive-Schools” and “3211P” (Procedure) – “Gender-Inclusive-Schools” are intended to replace the previous Policy and Procedure 3211 entitled “Transgender Students.” That previous policy and procedure had been developed and sent out by WSSDA in 2014 and the policy was adopted by the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District (NGRVSD) the same year. The procedure, viewed as being under the purview of the school superintendent, was accepted and has been followed by NGRVSD’s superintendent since then.
The new Policy 3211 covers an updated range of gender identifications. It is an overarching document directing the district to foster an educational environment that is safe, free of discrimination and inclusive for all students. While “all” also encompasses race, creed, religion, color, national origin, etc., the emphasis of the policy is on gender identity/expression. After discussion, spanning two regular monthly board meetings, the NGRVSD board of directors adopted Policy 3211 – Gender-Inclusive-Schools in October.
Next step
At their meeting on Nov. 19, the board will discuss the model 3211 Procedure. The procedure is the detailed description of how the policy will be carried out. The OSPI/WSSDA model procedure contains a number of specific points:
• The student has the sole authority to determine his/her gender identity.
• School staff must address the student by the name of his/her choice and use pronouns appropriate to that gender choice when referring to the student.
• School staff can only inform the student’s parents of the student’s gender identity if given permission by the student or legally required to do so. Otherwise, when communicating with a parent or guardian, school staff should use the students name and gender pronouns that corresponds to the parent or guardians understanding of the child’s gender.
• Students must be allowed to use a restroom that corresponds to their gender identity. The school may not require a student to use an alternative restroom because of their transgender or gender-expansive status. Any student, however, regardless of gender identity, who requests greater privacy should be given access to an alternative restroom.
• The school must provide the opportunity for all students, including transgender and gender expansive students, the opportunity to participate in P.E. and athletic programs that is consistent with their gender identity.
• In any school activity or other circumstance involving separation by gender such as field trips and overnight trips, students must be allowed to participate in accordance with the gender identity they assert at school.
Broader background
Discussions of gender identity policies are occurring in virtually every state. In some cases, they are well received, and, in others, such policies have met with opposition. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) is challenging the policy of a Madison school district.
“Our problem is with the systematic exclusion of families even to the point of instructing district employees to actively deceive families,” said Rick Eisenberg, president and general counsel for WILL. Eisenberg said, “the district policy is unconstitutional,” arguing the state and federal constitutions recognize, to a degree, the “inherent right of parents to be involved in the upbringing of their children.”
In early 2017, the U.S. departments of Justice and Education rescinded Obama-era guidance on the rights of transgender students, lifting requirements that schools allow students to use the restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity. This federal change doesn't directly affect individual states' legislation and policies.
Proponents of gender-inclusive policies argue non-heterosexual students should be allowed to enjoy the same level of freedom from discrimination as their heterosexual counterparts. Discrimination can occur in many ways. If the action, verbal or non-verbal, physical or non-physical, makes a person feel isolated or different, it represents a form of discrimination. The more inclusive the approach, the less opportunity there is for one to feel discriminated against.
The difficulty is in finding the right approach that provides the balance needed so all students can enjoy the same level of freedom from discrimination.
Only a handful of local residents were present at the October meeting of the NGRVSD board. It is not clear whether the low turnout represented a lack of interest or a lack of public awareness regarding the decision before the board.
Between the September and October meetings, a committee consisting of two board members and a parent conducted a review of the proposed policy. Among their findings was a recommendation that a public meeting be scheduled in which a representative from WSSDA or OSPI would be invited to provide insight into the model procedure.
A decision regarding that recommendation was deferred, with board Chairman Chuck Hendrickson noting, “It would be embarrassing to have someone from one or both of those offices attend a meeting if only one or two people were present in the audience.”
