NASELLE — The Naselle-Grays River Valley School District board passed a resolution during a school board meeting on Feb. 15 opposing a proposed statewide covid-19 vaccine requirement for students.
The letter addressed to Gov. Jay Inslee delivered a direct message to the state’s top official that the board’s constituents overwhelmingly disapprove of a vaccine mandate.
“We strongly oppose any legislative action that would add a covid-19 vaccination to the list of ‘vaccine-preventable diseases for children under WAC 246-105-030,’” the letter stated.
One of the major concerns the board outlined in the letter beyond constituent opposition is the risk of parents choosing alternative academic options instead of the district.
“Requiring such a condition of enrollment would be devastating for the students and staff of the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District. In dialogue with our parents, many families indicated that they would seek other academic options if a vaccine is required. This we can ill afford,” the letter said.
The district has been the center of several heated school board meetings where parents and citizens spoke on both sides of the debate to vaccinate or not vaccinate.
However, the district has remained able to keep the peace by acknowledging the differing opinions and allowing everyone to speak.
While the letter overwhelmingly leaned to oppose a vaccine mandate, it did end with the board citing that there currently was no exemption being proposed as part of the school enrollment vaccine requirement.
“A covid-19 vaccine mandate for school-aged children without an exemption for personal reasons would result in decreased trust with our school community. Trust is an essential component of education, even more so in a small district where the district is the hub of the community,” the board said.
“Lack of trust results in lack of support from taxpayers and severe funding challenges for districts,” they added.
All school board members, including Chuck Hendrickson, Amy Hunt, Tyson Vogeler, Lonnie Eaton and Amy Chadwick, signed the letter.
Superintendent Lisa Nelson did not respond to a request for comment on the resolution but did release a press release on Feb. 18 that the district will ease masking on March 21 in conjunction with the state’s phased return to normal.
“We are hopeful that as things wind down, we can assume our normal school operations as quickly as possible,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.