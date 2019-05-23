NASELLE — Naselle Timberland Library and Grays Harbor College (GHC) are working together to create an opportunity for adults to earn their high school diploma. The program is known as High School 21 (HS21).
"If you have high school credits, work experience, military experience, certifications or other life experience, but not a high school diploma, this could be the program for you. Upon successful completion of the program you will receive a Washington state high school diploma, awarded by GHC, that can open doors to improved employment, further vocational training and degree programs," according to the college.
As the program name HS21 implies, it was originally designed to provide an opportunity for individuals 21 years of age or older to earn their diplomas. Over time, that age limit has broadened and it's now possible for individuals younger than 21 to enter into the program.
“It is never too late to earn a high school diploma,” said Diane Smith from GHC’s Transitions Programs Office. “Motivation can range from the desire to achieve a personal goal to improving opportunities for job advancement. We’ve had a number of students in their fifties and sixties who have decided to get their high school diplomas. On average, here at GHC, we assist a little over thirty students achieve their diplomas each year.”
The Naselle Timberland Library has the necessary paperwork. The first step is to go to the library and express an interest in the program. Once the forms have been completed, the library will forward them to GHC. After obtaining the applicant’s prior high school transcript and work history, GHC then completes a prior learning evaluation. This evaluation addresses both the applicant’s prior learning and compares that to state high school graduation requirements to establish the courses the student will need to complete to earn their diploma.
“Every subject that is needed to complete a high school diploma can be provided through online classes,” Smith said.
Once the evaluation has been completed and the applicant is enrolled in classes, he/she can check out a Chromebook from the Naselle Timberland Library for use in accessing the online courses. If help is needed, library staff can provide guidance on how to operate the Chromebook and access the needed classes. In addition, every HS21 student is assigned an advisor by GHC to assist them during the learning process and help make sure classes are taken in the correct order.
“The cost for the program is very minimal,” Smith said. “It is $25 a quarter, regardless of the number of classes taken during the quarter. If that cost raises a problem, there is even the opportunity for a waiver.”
If, for whatever reason, you or someone you know does not have a high school diploma and desires to earn one, this could be the best vehicle to achieve that goal.
HS21 is a statewide program from the office of the Secretary of State and the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges. All Washington community colleges offer HS21 and, through a grant program, libraries within the Timberland Library system participate as well. GHC has partnerships with the libraries in Amanda Park, Elma, Oakville and Westport.
