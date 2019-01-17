NASELLE — Grays Harbor College and five Timberland Regional Libraries are partnering to help adults who want to get ahead in education or career, but lack a high-school diploma. Naselle is among the libraries giving Pacific County residents closer access; the other libraries include Amanda Park, Elma, Oakville and Westport in Grays Harbor County.
Educational programs from Grays Harbor College and the Timberland Regional Library, together with the Washington State Library, will help residents in these areas access programs and materials they need closer to home.
In the College’s High School 21+ program, an adult learner can turn life experiences into credits toward a high-school diploma, and take classes through Grays Harbor College that cover high-school curriculum. HS 21+ expands these educational opportunities from the GHC campus into the libraries, where college instructors will help students move ahead toward that next job or school goal that a high-school diploma will enable. Students will also be able to check out a Chromebook from the library.
“We are excited about this partnership with Timberland Regional Library which provides the opportunity to expand educational opportunities to the people who live near these libraries,” said Diane Smith with Transition Programs at GHC.
To learn more about HS 21+, contact the Transition Programs Office at Grays Harbor College at 360-538-4167 or transitions@ghc.edu.
