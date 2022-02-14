SOUTH BEND — Tysen Muessig, 42 of Naselle, who was first arrested in February 2020 for allegedly raping a minor between 2015-2016, has been arrested on additional charges after another minor came forward with horrifying allegations.
According to court records, Muessig was alleged to have raped the first victim in his home while the adult woman in the home was away working a two-day-on, two-day-off caregiving job. The victim alleged that the sexual assault occurred at least five times and began over the summer of 2015 during her freshman year of high school.
The victim alleged that the sexual assault began with Muessig molesting her during the first three incidents before he raped her during the last two assaults. The crimes allegedly stopped after the victim cried following the fifth assault.
Muessig was arrested on Feb. 17, 2020, after a school teacher notified authorities after hearing details of the alleged assaults, and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation. He was subsequently booked into jail and was held on $150,000 bail.
On June 23, 2020, he was bailed out after securing a bail bond with 11:11 Bail Bonds out of Port Orchard.
The new allegations came to light after another minor stepped forward after his arrest and informed investigators that she had been raped upwards of 60 times over three years between the ages 9-11.
“There [were] sexual incidents at least two times a month for the first two years of occurrences, and that eventually dropped down to once a month for the year that [the victim] was 11-years-old,” the investigating deputy stated in his report.
The sexual assaults allegedly took place between 2016 and 2019.
“She was scared what that would do if she reported all her sexual assaults and stated that she had had a hard time recently keeping all the sexual assaults to herself and needed to speak out,” the investigating deputy stated.
Muessig was arrested and faces upwards of 60 counts of first-degree rape of a child and five counts of three-degree rape of a child for his first arrest. All victims are being protected by a sexual assault protection order, including a non-contact order protecting the adult woman who was in a relationship with Muessig at the time of the alleged crimes.
