NASELLE — It was fairly easy for the Washington State Patrol to determine a driver was heavily intoxicated after he slurred his speech and nearly fell out of his own vehicle while being taken into custody. The arrest happened on June 6 around 7:33 p.m. on State Route 401 near milepost 10.
Avery R. Eager, 34, of Naselle, was allegedly traveling on State Route 401 in the northbound lane at a high rate of speed. He was clocked going 83 mph in a posted 55 mph zone before being stopped by the trooper.
According to the arrest probable cause affidavit, the trooper approached the car and, upon contacting Eager, smelled a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from the man. Eager also allegedly admitted to not having a driver's license.
That was only the beginning of Eager's issues, who at the time didn't even have any identification with him. After running Eager's name, the trooper learned not only was his license suspended, but he was under a court order to have an ignition interlock device.
Eager's license was suspended out of Washington and Oregon.
"I asked Eager if he was willing to perform voluntary field sobriety tests," the trooper stated in the affidavit. "He leaned back and looked at me with a glazed stare and then said he 'didn't need to do that.' He stated he lived just up the road and wanted to go home."
However, his night was not ending with a trip home; instead, he was asked to exit the vehicle so he could be placed into custody. The trooper alleged that Eager "nearly fell out of the vehicle, having to steady himself," and "was very unsteady on his feet, even when in custody."
After initially refusing a breathalyzer test, Eager consented and blew a preliminary whopping .279% blood alcohol content, nearly 3.5 times the legal limit of .08%. He refused an additional test at the WSP-Naselle Detachment Office, but the trooper was able to get a search warrant to have Eager's blood drawn at the Willapa Harbor Hospital.
Eager appeared for a preliminary hearing on June 10 in the Pacific County Superior Court in front of Judge Donald J. Richter. Eager's bail was set at $50,000 after Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt advised the court this was Eager's fifth DUI in the past decade.
"This would be essentially Mr. Eager's fifth DUI since Jan. 11, 2010, and then he had a Pacific County DUI for which he was on a deferred prosecution for when this matter occurred," Faurholt said. "He also had two DUIs in 2020 out of Astoria on almost [within] 48 hours of each other."
"One occurred on May 13, 2020, and the next occurred just a few days later, on May 15, 2020. Both involved wrecks that were serious on the Megler Bridge where Mr. Eager crashed his car," Faurholt added.
Attorney David Hatch was appointed to represent Eager and petitioned the court for his client to be released or have a significant reduction in bail. Richter denied the request, citing Eager's DUI history and the risk he poses to the community.
Eager will be in court next on July 1 for a pretrial hearing, and his trial dates are tentatively set for Aug. 8-9. Richter also ordered Eager to wear a SCRAM device if he is able to post bail before trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.