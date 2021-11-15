SOUTH BEND — Wilmer W. Johnson, 55 of Naselle, was formally sentenced on Nov. 12 after entering a change of plea for first-degree child molestation for incidents that occurred over multiple years.
According to court records, Johnson engaged in inappropriate behavior with a minor, including making sexual advances, exposing himself, and performing sexually suggestive actions.
In a move to avoid trial, Johnson’s attorney Steven McNeil worked out a plea agreement with the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office that would slap his wrists with a Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative Sentence (SOSA).
The proposal would place Johnson in jail for 30 days with credit for time already served and would be followed by 12 months of community custody, lifetime sex offender registration, and 24 months of treatment.
Any violation of the agreement would allow the court to sentence Johnson within the standard range for the charge between 38.5-51 months in prison.
Under the state statute for SOSAs, the court can impose up to 12 months of incarceration.
Before being sentenced, Johnson addressed the court to apologize to his family and the court for the “mess” he had caused. McNeil noted that a mental health evaluation found that his client suffered from debilitating conditions, including autism, affecting his judgment and understanding of his actions.
The victim of the case and her mother were expected to attend the hearing via Zoom to give statements and provided the court with written letters for the judge to read if they could not make it.
They were absent, so Richter read the statements after Johnson and McNeil looked them over.
However, after reading the statements, Richter looked at Johnson and asked him if he had read them in their entirety, and he stated that he had “read most of it” but was having difficulty reading it.
Richter requested that the letters be handed back to him to reread, with McNeil reading the letter aloud.
“Your [victim], through her agreement, is offering you a branch of mercy for 30 days,” Richter said. “I hope this causes you to pause and reflect on despite what you have done, the love she has shown to you in the resolution.”
Richter noted that he firmly believes in plea agreements and victim input, and because of that respect, he was going to accept the agreement but said that any violation would not be treated as leniently.
Instead of 12 months of community custody, Richter handed him 36 months.
Johnson was taken into custody during the hearing to begin fulfilling his sentence.
