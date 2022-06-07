NASELLE — Naselle High School students had the experience of a lifetime competing at the 2022 International SeaPerch Challenge at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, on June 4. The district sent "The Bubbleheads" nine-member team to compete in the contest's open class.
"We have been working on this for the last six months and had a regional competition in Cathlamet on April 15," Coach Nathan Bruce said. "At that regional competition, the [Bubbleheads] team scored second place, which qualified them to go to the international competition at the University of Maryland."
The annual event has several classifications: middle school stock, high school stock, and an open class for high school and middle school teams worldwide. According to the SeaPerch website, it "is an invitation-only event open to teams that excel at registered regional competitions and earn a slot to compete in the season's culminating event," the competitions website states."
The teams had to create a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to specific competition standards and maneuver it through an underwater obstacle course. The teams were graded on four aspects: an engineering/technical design report, a team video report, an underwater obstacle course, and an underwater mission.
"The obstacle course was driving through a course of underwater hoops with their robot as well as the mission course that involved various tactile movements [such as] opening doors, moving items around from point A to point B with their robot," Bruce said.
"They had some real challenges in the pool with a malfunction on their robot, and they did an outstanding job at staying on task and persevering through that to get the points that they did get. It was kind of miraculous they were able to complete the obstacle course as well get the points that they did on the mission course," he added.
Quick response
During the operation in the water, a piece of foam buoyancy separated from the robot, destabilizing its movement and making control much more difficult. However, the team's driver was able to adapt and complete the tasks.
"It totally changed the orientation of the robot in the water," Bruce said. "I was pretty impressed with that, and obviously, it made it more difficult and caused us to get a lower time than we otherwise would have, but I was impressed with how he stuck with it and made the most of it."
The Bubbleheads took 6th place in the open class overall standings out of 13 teams and a solid 2nd place in the engineering/technical design report.
The open class was the most challenging in the competition, which allowed teams less restrictive regulations and involved significantly more advanced technology. Teams from all over the world, including New Zealand, Qatar, and China, competed alongside the Bubbleheads.
Super opportunity
The district was able to toss together funding with contributions from multiple groups and organizations to send the kids to Maryland. The experience also allowed them a chance to tour the big city and experience a little of the East Coast. Among the stops was visiting the U.S. capital in Washington D.C., including the Abraham Lincoln Monument.
"What a [great] opportunity for our kids, a lot of them have never traveled, and I don't know if they have even been on a plane or may have gone no further than a state or two away at the most," district Superintendent Lisa Nelson said. "It's been a great spring, our sports teams did well, and we had this new adventure."
"We are pretty pumped for our kids after coming out of what seemed like a forever of quarantine with covid. We feel a little giddy," she added.
Positive attention
Although the Bubbleheads are based in the small town of Naselle, they caught the eyes of their competitors and made quite the splash, according to Bruce. The team was selected to give a presentation and attracted the interest of their competitors.
"The team got a lot of attention from other teams and officials for their custom-designed, built, and programmed wireless control system," Bruce said. "This did not eliminate the tether between the poolside power supply and the robot itself. However, it did provide precise, variable-speed control of the three motors instead of the simple on/off signal provided by the button-style controller available in the standard SeaPerch build kit."
Ron Wright, a retired teacher from Camas, has devoted countless hours to the robotics program at the district. He drives to the district upwards twice a week to lend assistance and is credited with the program's early success.
"I would like to express my deepest and most heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Bruce and Miss Haleigh See for coordinating this wonderful trip to Washington, D.C. for our students," Principal Justin Laine said. "I would also like to thank Ron Wright for providing this opportunity for our students and his generous investment of time and energy throughout the school year."
"He has been working tirelessly with Mr. Bruce and our computer science class since the fall. He also partners with Sue Holt for our after-school STEM club. Lastly, we would like to thank the former Naselle Booster Club, Wahkiakum 4-H, the William E. Wockner Foundation, and several private donors for their contributions to help make this trip happen for our students," Laine said.
The members of the 2022 Bubbleheads robotics team consisted of Joshua Chadwick, team captain; Tether Handler, programmer; Ryan Waltemate, lead driver, team video editor, design/build specialist; Derek Suomela, lead programmer, design/build specialist, backup driver; Alia Lebovitz, engineering design report lead writer, research specialist, team video; Lewis Hoff, engineering design report, research specialist, team video; Courtney Paul, design/build specialist; Jack D'Agostino, design/build specialist; Theron Frame, design/build specialist; and Hunter Blain, design/build specialist.
