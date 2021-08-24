SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners held a special continued meeting on Aug. 16 to address bids for a road resurfacing project on Butte Creek Road north of Raymond. The agenda item was scrapped from the regular meeting on Aug. 10 because not all paperwork was ready.
The county originally estimated the project would cost approximately $362,943 but the closest bid the county received was from Naselle Rock and Asphalt Co. for $409,044. Public Works Director Brook Priest provided the commissioners with a request to award the bid and sign a contract with the company.
However, Commissioner Lisa Olsen and Priest quickly noted a potential timeline issue if the commissioners were to award and sign the contract during the meeting. According to Priest’s comments, signing the contract imposes a time restraint.
Additionally, the Washington State Department of Transportation has a strict deadline for all road paving to be completed by Oct. 1, meaning the project would have to be completed by then to remain within specs.
“What you might want to do is award the bid today and then approve the contract in the next meeting,” Priest advised the commissioners.
Commissioner Wolfe then moved for his colleagues to only award the bid, which was approved unanimously. The commissioners will address the signing of the contract during their next scheduled meeting on Aug. 24.
Emails seeking clarification about the timeline issues and how the project will be completed before Oct. 1 were not immediately returned.
