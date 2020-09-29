NASELLE — As momentum slowly builds throughout the state for more in-classroom learning, the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is so far sticking with the model it opened the school year with: classes divided into two groups of students, each attending in person two days per week.
“If covid numbers stay [under] control, we will consider adding back some grade levels,” Superintendent Lisa Nelson said in an email Monday. She added that the district would prioritize the youngest grades.
For NGRVSD, the six-foot distancing rule is the logistical constraint. The state has allowed local districts to decide about reopening amid the pandemic, while advising districts to account for new case loads in their county. But regardless of case levels, people in all settings are supposed to stay six feet apart.
“As long as the six-foot social distancing is in effect, we cannot fit all our students K-12,” Nelson said.
