NASELLE — During their regular monthly meeting on Jan. 15, the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District’s (NGRVSD) Board of Directors received a presentation by students Hannalie Popkin and Trajen Ford about the Columbia River Maritime Museum Miniboat Program.
The Miniboat Program was developed by the maritime museum in partnership with Educational Passages and the Consular Office of Japan in Portland. (Educational Passages is a federally recognized nonprofit created to connect students around the world to the ocean and each other.)
Through this program, students in the Pacific Northwest build unmanned sailboats equipped with GPS transmitters, one to launch from the coast of North America and the other to send to their partner class in Japan for launching. While the boats are at sea, students on opposite sides of the Pacific Ocean will track their movements. Using real-time data on ocean currents and weather, students share their predictions on where the boats will go next, and hopefully create lasting friendships.
The NGRVSD’s fourth and fifth grade combination and fifth grade classes taught by Kendall Ford and Marina Smith have just completed their second miniboat, named the S/V Maverick Jr. Within the next month, the students hope to launch the Maverick about 20 miles off the mouth of the Columbia River. Greg Nelson’s technology class is in the process of putting together a piece of equipment that will be able to read air and water temperatures, and wind speeds. Once completed, this technology will be installed on the Maverick making it the only boat to be so equipped.
The first boat built by the NGRVSD students was delivered to the Choshi Second Junior High School in Choshi Japan. The students in Choshi added a few personal touches to the boat and named it the S/V Manmaru, which means “Perfect Circle.” The Manmaru was launched off the coast of Choshi on Nov. 21, 2018. Thus far, it has traveled over 2,000 miles. Due to wind and currents, most of its travel has been in a variety of circular patterns but it is now over 200 miles from Japan.
From the professional-level presentation provided by students Popkin and Ford, it is clear this program has generated a great deal of interest and enthusiasm among the students involved. Since the boats are equipped with GPS, the students are able to track their travel.
Those interested in tracking the Manmaru and Maverick may do so via http://crmm.org/maritime-museum-mini-boats.html.
STEM Exposition
Principal Quinn Donlon briefed the board on the recent STEM Exposition held at the school. STEM in an acronym for “Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.”
The exposition featured student displays of STEM-related projects and activities involving interactions of students with various area professionals.
This was the first STEM Exposition held at the school and was deemed to be success.
Other business
On personnel-related matters, the board approved the hiring of A.J. Smith as the assistant baseball coach.
A first reading of the proposed policy on non-resident students was completed. A vote to approve the proposed policy is expected at the February monthly meeting of the Board.
Superintendent Lisa Nelson reported the K-12 student population remains fairly constant at 322, while the Naselle Youth Camp School population has risen slightly to 65.
Nelson noted the district’s grant request for partial funding for modernization of the “57 building” is not one of those approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). Seventy-three grant requests totaling $120 million were submitted by districts around the state and only $15 million was available through OSPI.
The board agreed to hold a workshop on a date to be decided in order to have an in-depth discussion on approaches to fund the much-needed upgrades to the “57 building.” The “57 building” consists of the classrooms on the back side of the football stadium that were built in 1957 and have received little to no upgrading since that time.
The next regular monthly meeting of the board will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the Middle School Commons.
Nick Nikkila is a member of the Naselle School Board.
