YAKIMA — The Naselle-Grays River Valley High School team known as Monte and the Pythons finished in second place among the eight 1B public schools and in sixth place among all 12 1B teams at the State Knowledge Bowl held this past Saturday at West Valley High School in Yakima.
Monte and the Pythons qualified for the State level competition by virtue of two first-place finishes and a second-place finish among 1B schools during the regular Knowledge Bowl season and a second-place finish at the Regional competition.
Four private schools Riverside Christian of Yakima, West Sound Academy of Poulsbo (an International Baccalaureate School), Valley Christian of Spokane, Pope John Paul II of Lacey and public-school Garfield Palouse rounded out the top five 1B overall finishes.
Five of the last six years, private schools have finished in first place for 1B schools.
“Those private schools are definitely able to expose their students to curriculum and course content that is difficult for public schools to match,” said Justin Laine, NGRVSD Counselor and Knowledge Bowl teams’ coordinator. “Some of them have Knowledge Bowl classes.”
The team consists of captain Zanith Wulf, Emma Zimmerman, John D’Agostino, Travis Popkin and Monte Schell. Proud parents include: Shamron and Linda Wulf of Bay Center; Tom and April Zimmerman of Grays River; John and Wendy D’Agostino of Long Beach; Larry and Erika Popkin of Naselle; and Alex and Riann Schell of Rosburg.
Knowledge Bowl is an academic competition for high school students in Washington state. It was originally imported from Colorado. Educational School District (ESD) 114, covering the Olympic Peninsula, coordinated the state’s first Knowledge Bowl competition during the 1980-81 school year in which 42 teams from the regions’ 15 high schools completed. Within a few years, all ESDs in the state were coordinating regional competitions and the first state tournament was held in 1984. B schools were included starting in 1998. In 2007, B schools were split into 1B and 2B categories based on the size of their student population.
The format for the state tournament consists of an initial written round of 50 multiple-choice questions, which must be completed within a 35-minute time limit. Up to six team members may participate in the written round. Four oral rounds then follow. For each round, the teams are broken into groups of three based on their ranking from the previous round(s). Only four team members may compete in the oral rounds although member substitutions are allowed following question 25 of each round. In the oral rounds of 50 questions each, a reader recites the questions aloud and teams are allowed to answer the question in the order they clock in by pressing an electronic bar at their table. It requires quick thinking on the part of the teams. If no team presses the bar within 15 seconds following the reading of the question, the reader moves on to the next question. Once a team has pressed the bar, it only has 20 seconds to provide the answer. This can be critical in the case of mathematical questions, which require computation. Ranking following the results of the written round and four preliminary oral rounds determine which teams qualify for the Semi-Final and Championship rounds which are also oral rounds of 50 questions each.
Zimmerman is the only senior on the team. As a result, Monte and the Pythons may be back for yet a third time during the 2019-20 Knowledge Bowl season.
