NASELLE — Tara R. Joyce, 27, of Naselle, was arrested on Aug. 22 after allegedly attacking her mother. Her mother reportedly went to the Ocean Beach Hospital with multiple injuries prompting staff to call 911.
According to court records, Joyce lives on the same property as her mother on Hillcrest Lane in Naselle. Joyce lives in a trailer and was the center of a previous domestic violence incident on July 12, 2021, when she pushed her mother and fought two Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The probable cause affidavit for the arrest outlines erratic behavior by Joyce, including her sweating, speaking fast, mumbling nonsense, and believing she was being drugged by injections. Joyce was arrested at the time and transported to the Pacific County Jail before charges were dropped four days later, on July 16, 2021.
During her arrest, Joyce allegedly was screaming and fighting with the deputy, who, with another deputy, had to take Joyce to the ground to get her under control.
Court records show that Joyce’s mother applied for guardianship of her back on Oct. 13, 2021, in the Pacific County Superior Court, but the case was dismissed on Jan. 18, 2022, after her mother failed to appear at a review hearing. Joyce was found to be an incapacitated person.
During the most recent case, Joyce’s mother went to her trailer to check on her and was met with aggression as soon as she opened the door. Joyce allegedly began throwing items at her mother before slamming her to the floor and putting her knee on her neck in what became a pro-wrestling style attack.
“[The victim] stated Tara had then thrown her from the porch to another corner of Tara’s trailer, and then against the hood of [the victim’s] car several times,” a responding deputy wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
The victim reportedly sustained several injuries, including a back injury and possible broken ribs, and hospital staff noted she, at minimum, had a broken nose.
The deputy attempted to locate Joyce but could not find her at her trailer or in the area of her mother’s house. However, the deputy was dispatched back to the house at a later point to a report that Joyce was being loud and banging on her trailer. The deputy responded and took Joyce into custody.
It took two deputies to subdue Joyce, who had initially been cooperative but began fighting them, including kicking one in the groin. Court documents allege she also started screaming and attempted to flee.
The deputies eventually pulled her into a patrol vehicle and transported her to the Pacific County Jail.
Richter set Joyce’s bail at $50,000 during a preliminary hearing on Aug. 22. She will be formally arraigned on Aug. 26 and was appointed indigent defense attorney David Hatch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.