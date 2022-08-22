NASELLE — Tara R. Joyce, 27, of Naselle, was arrested on Aug. 22 after allegedly attacking her mother. Her mother reportedly went to the Ocean Beach Hospital with multiple injuries prompting staff to call 911.

According to court records, Joyce lives on the same property as her mother on Hillcrest Lane in Naselle. Joyce lives in a trailer and was the center of a previous domestic violence incident on July 12, 2021, when she pushed her mother and fought two Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

