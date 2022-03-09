OLYMPIA — Naselle Youth Camp's fate may have just been sealed after legislators in Olympia on March 9 revived closure language during final Supplemental Operating Budget negotiations.
The addition calls for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families to immediately stop placements at the camp with a “goal of closing the camp by June 30, 2023,” according to the budget language.
The NYC is an unfenced, medium-security facility that provides educational and treatment services for males.
Once closed, the property would be turned over to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources during the 2023-2025 biennium for it to possibly be turned into an outdoor school.
As outlined earlier this legislative session, $250,000 will be allocated to the DNR, in consultation with the office of the State Superintendent of Public Education, to study and make recommendations on the development of an outdoor school at the NYC site — including examining the suitability of the current facilities, operating and capital budget needs and estimated costs, and partnership opportunities. A final report to the legislature will be due by the end of this year.
The end of Naselle Youth Camp would have major ramifications for the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District, which is able to count NYC detainees who attend school at the camp in the district's total student census for purposes of state funding. In addition, loss of dozens of well-paid state jobs would be a serious economic blow to Pacific County, particularly its southeast corner.
Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) took to Facebook to voice his displeasure after learning of the devastating blow.
“The only person who can save the Naselle Youth Camp is the governor,” he said. “He can use the ‘section veto’ power to cut this section out of the Supplemental Operating Budget. I suggest everyone who cares about the Naselle Youth Camp contact the governor and demand that he veto this section.”
According to social media posts, residents and workers from Naselle Youth Camp plan to protest the lurking closure on March 10 at the Capital.
Just last week Walsh and fellow 19th District Rep. Joel McEntire (R-Cathlamet) celebrated an early win after the language was removed from the Supplemental Operating Budget.
But few actions in the Legislature are final until the conference committee process, during which Senate and House negotiators hammer out differences in their plans soon before adjournment of the lawmaking session. That is what appears to have occurred in this instance, with the Senate side reviving the NYC closure and conversion study, which House negotiators agreed to.
