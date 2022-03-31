OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has sealed the fate of Naselle Youth Camp after signing the 2022 Supplemental Budget on March 31. He chose not to veto Subsection 228, Section 20, and as a result, the camp will close no later than June 30, 2023.
The news has been trickling out about the bill signing, but Patrick Sugrue, communications specialist at the American Federal, State, City, and Municipal Employees Council 28/WFSE, which represents the camp's employees, confirmed the news to the Observer. Justin Lee, AFSCME communications director, also confirmed the news at 8 p.m. Thursday.
"Unfortunately, that is the case," Sugrue said in response to a report Inslee had chosen not to veto the camp's closure.
In recent weeks, the camp's 93 employees have waged a relentless effort calling on Inslee to veto the camp's closure, citing the camp's proven track record of helping troubled youth. They even held a town hall on March 24 when more than a dozen workers made heartfelt pleas.
However, despite efforts by 19th District State Reps. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) and Joel McEntire (R-Cathlamet), these entreaties failed.
The closure is mainly due to the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families — along with legislative leaders and the governor — continuing to explore options for youth offenders other than incarceration. As these options have expanded, the camp's enrollment has fallen to less than a quarter what it was 20 years ago, while the staff-to-resident ratio has gone from roughly one-to-one to three-to-one today.
The fight isn't entirely over. Camp supporters note that there is still a chance to reverse the closure during the next legislative session in 2023. They acknowledge it would be an "uphill battle."
The camp currently employs 93 part-time and full-time workers and houses about 30 youth residents, and will no longer have any more youth placed.
