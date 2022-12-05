NASELLE — The former Naselle Youth Camp sits eerily silent after after its official closure on Sept. 25. The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) and Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have been equally silent about what, if any, plans lie ahead for the property.

Consisting of about 20 major buildings plus additional smaller support structures on an approximately 33-acre site just west of the unincorporated town of Naselle, the facility opened as a reform school in 1966. Millions were invested in the complex, including a $2.3 million appropriation in the 2019-21 state budget.

