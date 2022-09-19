The picnic tables are art — with a message.
They are new.
And one is already broken.
A functional art installation unveiled at the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge headquarters drew appreciative comments from a group of 25 invited to celebrate its completion.
Its theme reflected the interconnectedness of species in the natural world.
The design, using interlocking Borromean Rings, highlights the three environments that converge at the refuge: the Pacific Ocean, the Columbia River and the forest.
Artist Gary Carpenter intentionally created one of the four Convergence Art Tables to appear broken — and featured three endangered species on its surface.
Fascinating process
The celebration last Tuesday, Sept. 13, was the culmination of brain work, creativity and sweat.
During the covid shutdown, the federal refuge moved from its old headquarters off U.S. Highway 101 west of Naselle to a new location at 7112 67th Place in Long Beach on the southern tip of Willapa Bay. The offices and planned visitor center still have a work-in-progress feel, although the trails are open to the public.
The four new picnic tables are located down a slope from the buildings that offers a view of the bay through trees. They cost $14,000. A $7,000 grant from the Templin Foundation of Seaview was matched by donations to the Friends of Willapa Refuge group.
Friends president Charlie Pelizza walked around with a broad smile.
“We have only seen it on paper,” he said as he identified wildlife species depicted on the table tops. “It is truly amazing, the artwork that has gone into this. All these critters. I found myself wanting to go to each table — I felt like a kid again seeing each one. I can’t wait for school groups to come out here.”
That applause was echoed by Pat Welle, the Friends vice president. “Young people coming here can get so much from just seeing this,” she said, praising the development of Carpenter’s project from early planning stages. “It’s fascinating to see what he went through from the conceptual drawings. The process is amazing. I can imagine fifth-grade science teachers being out here with their kids.”
Finding balance
Carpenter teaches art at the University of Washington. A neighbor erected tarpaulins in his back yard for construction of the one-ton table tops. Another, who owned a crane, assisted on the journey from Seattle to Long Beach and the two-day installation process, which the artist noted was the most challenging element of all because of the weights involved.
Jackie Ferrier, who leads the refuge, worked on design concepts with Carpenter during the covid shutdowns through emails, video chats and site visits. “His heart and soul is in this project — there’s no doubt about it,” she said.
The desire to show the balance needed in the three environments, plus the diversity of species in the region, expanded its scope. A bobcat, harbor seal, streaked horned lark and Pacific giant salamander are among wildlife featured. The Pacific or black brant has significance because it is the bird in the Friends’ logo. Marbled murrulets and Western snowy plovers, species that have drawn particular worries during habitat preservation efforts, were included.
The “broken” table highlights three species whose threatened existence made headlines in the environmental world — the California condor, the spotted owl and the Oregon silverspot butterfly.
“The project grew and grew,” Ferrier added. “We went from one table to three, then added one more.”
It isn’t completed. There are 36 stool tops to add, likely next year. All will showcase shorebird species. An interpretive panel will be erected later.
Awesome experience
Carpenter’s joy was evident as he described the concept and process. “I am just a ‘science nerd’ that loves research,” he laughed, describing the hours that went into determining authentic details. “This has been an awesome experience for me.”
His artwork is intended to demonstrate the planet’s fragile connections. “i think we have have cases about saving one species, ‘Save the whale!’ ‘Save the plovers!’ But this is what it is all about, the convergence.”
The concept of the interlocking, interdependent Borromean Rings dates back more than 2,000 years. Vikings and Romans were among early civilizations that embraced the concept of connectedness that increasingly pervades modern studies in philosophy, spirituality and mathematics.
One quote Carpenter highlighted was from John Muir, once labeled the ”patron saint of American environmentalism.” “When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe,” Muir wrote.
Materials chosen date back centuries, too. Although Carpenter used modern gray and white Portland cement, he drew on a historic terrazzo approach that combines marble chips and silica, incorporating metal strips to divide sections. He chose a palette of 15 dyes that matched the muted colors of the estuary. “We didn’t want to make it look like a mall!”
However, the colors on the “broken” table are intentionally brighter to gain attention to the core theme. All four tables are installed on a 6-inch slab. “They are not going anywhere,” he reassured guests attending the unveiling.
As well as installing the 22-inch seats, he will return for polishing. “But not too blinding in the sunshine,” he said. “There is some grouting to be done. We will always be coming to check on them.”
Amazing artist
Among guests was Bev Arnoldy who was a leader of the Friends between 2003 and 2006. During that time, Carpenter constructed a similar but smaller table featuring a dragonfly at the old refuge headquarters 15 years ago. He checks on its condition every time he visits Pacific County and may perform some slight renovations next spring.
“He is just an amazing artist,” said Arnoldy. “I am glad to see him back here celebrating the new refuge headquarters. It’s a decades-long journey.”
Ferrier was delighted that the thousands of hours were worthwhile. They even had discussions about whether an owl should be depicted with talons showing.
“It has been a pleasure to partner again and interpret the wildlife and habitat,” she said. “He has more than fulfilled that order. … It will be super inspirational for people who visit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.