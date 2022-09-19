Gary Carpenter and Bev Arnoldy

University of Washington art instructor Gary Carpenter, left, who designed and built the picnic tables at the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, talks at the unveiling with Bev Arnoldy, who was a leader of the Friends of Willapa Refuge in the early 2000s when Carpenter constructed a similar but smaller project at the former headquarters’ location.

The picnic tables are art — with a message.

They are new.

Gary Carpenter

Gary Carpenter
Pat Welle

Pat Welle, vice president of the Friends of the Willapa Refuge, right, makes a point to Sylvia Pelizza, left, the group’s treasurer, Charlie Pelizza, the president, and Jackie Ferrier, leader of the Willapa National Wildlife refuge, during the unveiling of the four new picnic tables. Ferrier worked hours with artist Gary Carpenter on the details, including the multiple wildlife species that are depicted on the table tops.
Oregon silverspot butterfly

The Oregon silverspot butterfly is one of three endangered species that are depicted on the one “broken” table top. Gary Carpenter intentionally designed his artwork using the Borromean Ring concept, and made one different to show what happens if any one link in the interlocking rings is broken.
The view of the southern end of Willapa Bay

The view of the southern end of Willapa Bay forms the backdrop for the picnic tables setting, which is down a slope from the buildings that are the centerpiece of the new headquarters of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge in Long Beach. The site is accessed by a winding two-mile route, turning off the lower end of Sandridge Road at 67th Place.
Borromean Rings

The concept of the Borromean Rings shows interlocking circles which have been used in myriad subjects from mathematics to philosophy. Artist Gary Carpenter used it to convey the interconnectedness of nature, and the three habitats that converge at the refuge, the ocean, the river and the forest.
Jackie Ferrier

Jackie Ferrier, who heads the federal Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, was full of praise for the creativity and patience of the artist, Gary Carpenter, at the opening of his picnic table installation. Details included whether an owl should be depicted with talons showing. “It shows the three habitats that brings all these species together and shows the balance that we need,” she said. “It is a project that will last for decades and that hundreds of thousands of people will see.”

