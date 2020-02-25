OCEAN PARK — After 9 years as general manager for North Beach Water District, William “Bill” Neal is set to retire March 31.
Neal, 63, joined the district in 2011, bringing over 20 years of experience in the operation, management and ownership of public water systems. During his time at the district, Neal was responsible for over $5 million in capital improvement projects including:
• Purchase of a 10-acre wellfield site and the development of the first three wells;
• Construction of the south wellfield water treatment plant capable of treating 270 million gallons of water a year;
• Construction of a 6,000-square-foot business office and storage facility;
• Rebuilding the north wellfield treatment plant capable of treating 350 million gallons of water a year; and
• Addition of more than 10,000 lineal feet of new water mains.
Brian Sheldon, district commissioner, praised Neal for his “hard work, dedication and foresight in leading the district through difficult times.” Gwen Brake, another commissioner, noted that “Bill worked hard to bring over $650,000 in grant money to the District.” Glenn Riply, the third commissioner, commented on how Neal “balanced the need to expend funds to improve infrastructure with the need to have adequate reserve funds on hand for emergencies.”
The district hired Richard “Rick” Gray to be the new general manager. Gray started work on Dec. 15, 2019. Due to many ongoing projects and a desire to have a smooth transition, the board of commissioners said in a press release that they want Gray and Neal to have sufficient time to hand over the reins.
Gray has over 25 years’ experience in all aspects of public water system management, operation, and maintenance. In 2012, Gray received the “Water Plant Operator of the Year” Award by the Evergreen Rural Water Association. Sheldon, Brake and Ripley collectively expressed their confidence in Gray and said they are looking forward to working with him to continue improving the district’s infrastructure and ratepayer confidence.
The district invites all friends, coworkers and well-wishers to attend a gathering from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 27 at the district office, 2212 272nd St. in Ocean Park, to express appreciation to Neal and welcome Gray.
Gray can be reached at 360-665-4144, or by email at rgray@northbeachwater.com.
North Beach Water District is a public entity and a political subdivision of Pacific County. The district is headed by three commissioners chosen by general election of registered voters within the district’s boundaries. The district’s purpose is to provide potable water to ratepayers within the district’s 8,500-acre service area.
