ILWACO — The concentration on Jorgon Watters’ face was evident as he set to work.
The Ilwaco High School student had a task and a deadline.
As part of Andrew Blasko’s Commercial Arts class, he was taking part in a SkillsUSA contest.
His assignment was to wire a three-way electrical switch and an outlet as neatly an efficiently as possible.
And he was being watched — and encouraged — by regional industry professionals who would judge his work.
“I started off super-nervous and worried I was going to mess up,” Watters said. “But everyone was super-nice.”
When he graduates in June, the senior likely will take classes at Clatsop Community College before transferring for advanced education in electrical engineering. “It’s a really cool field,” he said.
Valuable skills
SkillsUSA is a competitive program embraced by Commercial Arts teachers to encourage students in various disciplines to excel in their chosen field. Blasko’s cavernous shop at the high school is festooned with pennants marking students’ successes. They include regional placers as well as state champions in skills as varied as plumbing, screen printing technology and criminal justice (CSI-type skills).
Last week’s events hosted by the high school featuring electrical construction wiring and plumbing.
Watters and two juniors, Max Croy and Xavier Smith, competed against two students from Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver. At stake was a place at the state competition in Tacoma next month. Croy earned the gold medal and Watters the bronze.
Watters also competed in the plumbing segment which involved a soldering exercise, fitting an elbow joint and installing a toilet. The category was won by Adam Caswell-Deen.
Anna Taft, owner of Taft Plumbing of Ocean Park, observed with considerable interest.
“Not all kids are suited for college. But they are ready for trade schools or to go right on the job,” said Taft, who serves on the Ocean Beach school board.
Hiring is a challenge, she noted. “It’s difficult to find people who are interested and to find someone who is interested from high school is huge.”
Taft was among those donating materials. “Every time Mr Blasko asks for something, I supply it,” she smiled.
Local support
For the electrical portion, Oman and Son Builders Supply of Long Beach provided the lumber to create five stalls for switches and outlets to be attached. The V-shaped alcoves created a somewhat cramped work area, adding a real-life challenge.
The company’s Steve Oman and Troy Ramsey, both IHS graduates, watched with interest. They are long-time supporters of Blasko’s programs.
Others donating materials, and filling gift bags packed with tools for the student participants, were Ford Electric, Columbia Electric Supply in Longview and Platt Electric Supply in Warrenton. “This wouldn’t be possible without them,” Blasko said.
Attending from Columbia Electric were Beau Baty, operations manager, and his colleague, Matthew Schwartz, who had a five-year career as an electrician before moving to outside sales support. He wished he had been able to benefit from Skills USA programs. “If there was an opportunity like this, I would have jumped in it sooner,” he said.
He noted that the tasks the students were asked to perform offered a challenge. “There’s a lot of journeyman electricians that would have trouble putting up a three-way switch,” he said.
C.J. Hawkinson, an owner at Ford, judged participants with an approving eye. Points were earned for following the blueprint and completing the tasks in a “neat and workmanlike manner.”
Hawkinson said he believed such programs are vital. “It’s helpful to us because we are short of kids going into the trades,” he said. “We want to get more kids involved in it and these are good opportunities for learning.”
• IHS has enjoyed success in SkillsUSA contests this year. Julian Frazer and Korbyn Tucker received the bronze medal for Mobile Robotics Technology. Frazer and Skyler Saltzman have submitted Computer Programming projects and are awaiting results.
Other students are competing in Welding, Carpentry, First Aid/CPR, Health Knowledge Bowl, Pin Design, T-Shirt Design, Crime Scene Investigation, Firefighting and Screen Printing.
