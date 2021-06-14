SOUTH BEND — As it has ever since charges were filed last year, the case involving former Ocean Park Elementary teacher and Ilwaco resident Daniel Schenk, who faces a pair of child pornography charges, continues to move along at a slow pace.
A possible resolution to the case was postponed again in Pacific County Superior Court on June 11, this time until July 9. The case is set to go to trial in mid-August, but Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger and Schenk’s defense counsel has hinted in recent court appearances that negotiations to strike a deal and avoid a trial are ongoing.
The case has been a slog ever since Schenk, 53, was arrested last Oct. 15 in his OPE classroom and booked into Pacific County Jail. He is charged with first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Schenk posted a $100,000 bond on Oct. 27 and was released from the county jail ahead of his scheduled initial arraignment on Nov. 6. His arraignment was delayed until Nov. 20, more than a month after his arrest, after Judge Donald Richter determined at the Nov. 6 court appearance that Schenk did not financially qualify for access to a court-appointed attorney and would need to hire his own counsel.
At the Nov. 20 arraignment, Schenk’s attorney, Centralia-based lawyer Shane O’Rourke, entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf and waived his rights to a speedy trial. The trial was originally set for May 10-12, with a pre-trial management hearing set for Jan. 29. At the Jan. 29 hearing, O’Rourke said he was reviewing a proposal that prosecutors had submitted to resolve the case. The parties agreed to continue the pre-trial hearing until March 5.
At the March 5 hearing, O’Rourke said the prosecutors formally offered a plea deal the day prior, and the parties agreed to another pre-trial continuance later that month. Another continuance was granted at a March 19 hearing, until March 26, which O’Rourke said would be the “final” continuance.
During the March 26 hearing, the parties asked Richter to accept another waiver to push back the trial until August. Richter accepted the waiver, and a hearing to set the new trial date was scheduled for May 28. At that hearing, O’Rourke said the sides continued to discuss a plea deal, and that Schenk had worked to meet all of the conditions set forth by the prosecution. The new trial date was set for Aug. 16-18, with another pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 11.
At last Friday’s hearing, the parties again requested a continuance, with O’Rourke and Munger saying that plea negotiations are ongoing. Richter accepted the continuance, and another pre-trial hearing was scheduled for July 9.
