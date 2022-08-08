OCEAN PARK — Some superheroes wear capes.
Others quietly wander around their community doing good deeds without much fanfare.
Bruce Hardcastle is in the latter category.
He is a retired mathematics teacher from California who moved to Ocean Park three months ago.
While enjoying his regular walks on the beach and around the neighborhood, he noticed an unacceptable amount of litter scattered around.
So instead of simply moaning about it, saying, “somebody should do something,” he did it himself.
Hardcastle’s efforts so impressed Joe Paliani, another retired Californian who lives in Ocean Park, that he wanted the world to know.
“Thank you, Bruce, for all you do to keep our little Peninsula paradise here in Ocean Park clean,” Paliani wrote in a note to the Chinook Observer. “You can see him every day on the Ocean Park beach, walking slowly, picking up anything that isn’t natural, like cigarette butts, plastics of any kind, bottles, anything he can find that doesn’t belong on the sand on the Ocean Park approach.”
Hardcastle, 65, and his wife, Beverly, a retired AT&T executive, retired from their jobs near San Luis Obispo in California and looked for a new home. A son serving at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station lured them to new Washington homes, first on Whidbey then in nearby Sequim. But later RV trips to the Long Beach Peninsula convinced them to move to Ocean Park, which they did in May. “We really like the friendliness of Ocean Park,” Hardcastle said.
He is happy to talk about his clean-up work, but insists he’s not looking for applause.
“I don’t even think about it. It’s just something I do, picking up trash,” he said. “I always know to slow down and pick up cigarette butts. You can find hundreds a day.”
When he walks, he carries a lightweight grabber and a couple of plastic bags to put debris in.
On a single day, Hardcastle logged 362 cigarette butts in one area and another 60 elsewhere.
Another time he encountered empty cans of liquor that had been squashed and buried in the sand.
“They are not going to ‘grow’!” he said, mentioning that they seemed like they had been “planted.” “Some kid is going to step on them and cut their foot open.”
Hardcastle estimates he may collect as much as 20 pounds a day and perhaps 500 pounds a month. Fourth of July fireworks debris — which kept piling up days after the holiday — added to that tally last month. “It’s like a war zone out there. The explosions blow everything to smithereens, but there is all sorts of plastic left over.”
Hardcastle is adamant that all he wants to do is set an example. “I am not trying to make any kind of statement,” he said. “I just can’t walk past it.”
