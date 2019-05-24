NEMAH — Pacific County Fire Protection District No. 7, which serves the Nemah area on the east side of Willapa Bay, last week was named by the Office of the Washington State Auditor as one of 40 governmental entities statewide that are “unauditable.”
This new designation is intended to shine a light on entities that fail to file annual financial reports required by state law.
“State laws require local governments to be audited by our office and for them to submit annual financial reports, yet every year many governments do not meet these obligations. Failure to be audited and provide annual financial reports keeps the public in the dark about how public money is being used, and impairs the decision making of management and elected officials,” the auditor's office said.
The Nemah fire district was one of seven in the state that failed to file financial documents, the auditor’s office said. Most of the non-compliant entities — 12 — are drainage districts, six are cemetery districts, five provide water/sewer services, four are weed boards, two are irrigation districts and four are miscellaneous.
"We attempt to reach out to these governments to understand why they don't file the required reports," the office said. "From the governments that responded, we found that some had minimal activity and chose not to file despite the requirement to do so. We further found some that had no employees at the time, or were incurring turnover. For others, we found that they were trying to cease operations but had not yet completed that process.
"For the majority, however, we simply couldn't reach them; some even said they wouldn't comply because they didn't find the law important."
More details can be found at https://tinyurl.com/Unauditable-WA-Governments.
