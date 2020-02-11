LONG BEACH — The Neptune Movie House will continue to be under construction for the next few months as owner Kaarina Stotts expands the entrance of the venue.
But the theater is open, Stotts said on Monday, Feb. 10.
The theater’s new entrance will be a 14-foot space and will face south toward the gravel parking lot.
The current concession counter will be torn out to make room for tables, chairs and pinball machines, said Stotts. Stotts also wants to install a small kitchen.
“I am super excited about it and think it will really do wonders to this place,” Stotts said.
BJ&R Construction is handling the remodel and was working on the theater on Feb. 10.
Stotts plans for the building to be done by spring, but that may change.
Due to construction noise levels, the theater’s hours may also change, but Stotts said her plan is to stay open.
Stotts bought the theater in October 2018. She shows free movies every Saturday at 11 a.m.
This Saturday, Feb. 15, the Neptune will be showing “The Wedding Singer” and “The Graduate.”
