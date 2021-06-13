ROSBURG — Since their arrival two weeks ago, Ken Johnson, new chief executive officer/general manager for Wahkiakum West, and Heather, his wife of 30 years, have been busily occupied with moving into the home and property they are leasing in Naselle. At the time of the interview for this article, Johnson had been on the job three days.
The Johnsons have a 26-year-old daughter, Alyssa, who lives in Atlanta and does video editing and production assistance. Her resumé includes productions such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” a competitive TV reality show for the title of top chef. They also have a 19-year-old son named Heath who has been attending the University of Nevada Las Vegas honors college and will be returning to Nevada in the fall to continue his education at the University of Nevada in Reno.
Also included in the move are two Chihuahua mixes and three horses. Heather has two Dutch warmbloods with which she has competed in English dressage. Joining them in the move is a trail horse she was given when a friend in Pahrump, Nevada found out she was moving to property that included a barn. When they lived in Ohio, Heather worked as a bookkeeper and executive assistant for a large rubber manufacturing firm.
Start in Ohio
Johnson is originally from Ashtabula, a small town in Northeast Ohio on the bank of Lake Erie. The area experiences weather effects from the lake. When informed he should be prepared for lots of rain, he laughed and said, “Yeah, but the nice thing is here you don’t have to shovel it or plow it.”
The Johnsons would appear to be a good fit for rural living in Southwest Washington. In Ohio, and later in Pahrump, they lived in rural settings with similar amenities. While working on his undergraduate degree, Johnson worked on a dairy farm.
Johnson noted, “Pahrump is such a large unincorporated area that it was a 20-minute drive to just about anything. So, for us having to drive to Astoria or Warrenton is no big deal. Having a barn available on the property is a real benefit since Heather had to drive 25 minutes each way to where her horses were boarded when we were in Pahrump.”
With a degree in secondary education and a master’s in technology, Johnson worked for 20 years at Conneaut Telephone Company, an independent telephone company which, although a bit larger, was similar to Wahkiakum West. The last 10 years of his tenure, he was the CEO. After moving to Nevada, he worked for an electric co-op that was pursuing a broadband project. There, he served on the business development side responsible for creating revenue and opening new markets.
Industry veteran
That combination of experience fits well with the current direction of Wahkiakum West.
“With 20 years of experience at an independent telephone company, I’m comfortable with what the industry is in general,” said Johnson. “Now, I have to learn this particular company. Coming in, I asked the board ‘Is there was anything broken that you are bringing me in to fix?’ and the answer was no. At this point, I want to inventory all the assets and gain an understanding of the mechanics of the marketplace. I have the opinion that things that could be done have been done. I need to learn what challenges exist and how to address them.
“The biggest thing is that I want to make sure there is continuity with Steve Appelo and that the company continues to serve the community in a stable fashion through the transition. Using an analogy, I kind of see it as Steve was driving the car and I’m in the passenger seat. Now, like in one of those action movies, we have to switch drivers without stopping. So, continuity is priority one.
“Then the next thing is to learn what the company maybe wanted to do but that turned out to be challenges. That then becomes the way I make my mark by being creative and figure out new alternatives in different business cases to make that work. While I interviewed with the board, I really haven’t had my first board meeting yet. So, I’m looking to get the first direction from the board of a macro-direction to move. I want what is best for the company, for the shareholders and the community. And I want to be able to take those steps together.”
‘You never jerk the wheel’
When asked if he sees the need for any immediate changes, Johnson replied, “No. Not unless employees like Carol Larson were to say, ‘Hey, here’s a glaring thing that would be really helpful if we jumped on it.’ I’m keeping my ears open to that but, at this point, I’ve not learned of what, if any, those might be.
“I know there is going to be some loss with Steve’s retirement in terms of who he is as a person and the institutional knowledge that he has. However, he is still going to be active as a board member and available. We’ll do our best to get up to speed and make sure we backfill that loss in an adequate way.
“But, in answer to your question, there’s no crusade. I use an Ohio analogy that when driving in the snow — you never jerk the wheel. I want to get a really good feel for the community, the company, what the board on behalf of the shareholders want and what their priorities are. And then, to be able to kind of build lanes and give my full effort within those lanes. I’m looking forward to the new job and Heather and I are excited about living in this community.”
