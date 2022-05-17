SOUTH — New charges for 10 counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct against former Ocean Park Elementary teacher Daniel J. Schenk have been dismissed by Judge Don Richter.
On Friday, May 13, a motion to dismiss hearing was held in the Pacific County Superior Courtroom with attorney Shane O’Rourke representing Schenk and Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford representing the state.
Defense arguments
O’Rourke filed a 95-page motion to dismiss on April 12, arguing that the state was violating Schenk’s constitutional rights, alleging that the new charges that were filed are barred under Washington’s double-jeopardy law that states a person cannot be tried for the same crime twice.
The new charges against Schenk were based on child pornography found on a computer seized in the original case back in 2020, to which Schenk later pleaded out on Nov. 19, 2021, for lesser charges and a recommended sentence of 90 days in jail. The agreement also involved him registering as a sex offender and voluntarily relinquishing his teaching certificate for life.
“For the better part of a year, we worked diligently and spent an entire year with [former assistant prosecutor Tracey Munger] working this case out, and she ultimately reduced [his] charges,” O’Rourke said. “When the time comes for sentencing on that old case, we’ll appraise the court on how that came to pass.”
O’Rourke argued that the original case settled all matters and potential charges associated with the investigation that led to his client’s arrest and that the filing of new charges after his client’s plea agreement was unethical.
Prosecutor’s position
However, Crawford saw it entirely differently because the evidence that resulted in the 10 new counts was found on a computer seized in the arrest and search warrant, and not on a cell phone that was seized that culminated in his first two counts of possession of child pornography.
He also argued that because the children depicted in the photos/videos were different children, that each could be considered a separate victim.
Another argument surrounding the case was whether the plea agreement included an assurance that additional charges would not be filed.
Schenk’s plea agreement that was entered on Nov. 19, 2021, and was accepted by Richter, did not have a formal stipulation that additional charges could not be brought.
According to Crawford, Schenk may have acknowledged this when asked if anything not outlined in the agreement had been promised to him, to which he replied no.
But an email between Munger and O’Rourke in March 2021 indicated that no further charges would be filed if an agreement was reached. Crawford argued that the specific deal that the email was regarding was not the one entered last November.
Judge weighs issues
Richter’s point of consideration focused on the eight months of negotiations between Munger and O’Rourke, and the precedent of the prosecutor’s office filing additional charges.
“If this court did not dismiss this case, what would it take at this point to prevent the State, after resolving this case, to be able to charge another case with more pictures off that same computer or a different piece of media. What are the distinguishing factors…?”
Richter’s concern was that the precedent would allow the prosecutor’s office or others to endlessly pursue charges against a defendant repeatedly after every incarceration to keep them locked up in prison forever.
“Until there is no more separate unit of prosecution, no more victims on that particular computer,” Crawford replied.
Richter ruled that the situation in the case was comparable to buying a car and not getting any wheels because the contract for the car didn’t specify that wheels would be included in the deal.
“In other words, the court is hard-pressed to see what the benefit of the bargain the defendant is making if it does not lock the State into ‘This is the prosecution from the evidence that we have,” Richter added.
Additional charges not allowed
Richter determined that the new charges were not allowed under the law and therefore dismissed them all because they were linked and directly resulted from the evidence seized in Schenk’s original arrest.
‘It’s apparent there was a decision made to pursue certain charges and forgo other charges in pursuit of the chosen number of charges. That was explicitly in some of the emails and [even the threats of prosecution].”
“When you in an email elude to the fact there are many dozens more charges that could be filed and quickly max out the points of your client if he refuses this offer, you are making an offer in full contemplation of what evidence you have or could have and using that to induce the defense or defendant to take an offer,” Richter added.
In speaking with the Observer before the hearing, O’Rourke blamed any public outcry about the original case’s resolution for lesser charges on former top prosecutor Ben Haslam and Munger and noted that the agreement had been reached before Prosecutor Michael Rothman and Crawford started last November and December, respectively.
Schenk’s formal sentencing on his first case is scheduled for May 20. He has already served the time specified in the original plea agreement.
