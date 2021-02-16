SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam has hired Tracey Munger to be the new chief criminal deputy prosecutor for his office. She brings years of experience working as a public defender and most recently worked in the civil department for the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s Office.
Munger jumped right into the mix on her first day on Jan. 25 and got her feet wet in the new position while appearing on behalf of the prosecution for the Pacific County Superior Court docket on Jan. 29. The docket went on as if she had been working for the office for the past decade.
Decade of experience
Munger is a graduate of the Louisiana State University Paul M. Herbert School of Law and practiced family law after graduation before accepting a job with the Pierce County Office of Assigned Counsel for three years.
“Then I started working with a felony private defense attorney in Tacoma learning felony public defense stuff,” Munger said. “Well public and private [because] she had a lot of private clients, but she also took public cases. I did that for roughly a year and a half and then hung my own shingle out.”
She continued, “when I opened up Munger Law Offices [in 2012], we stayed open for basically four years. I had an office in downtown Tacoma near the courthouse, and I had another office in Lake Bay. We had a public defense contract, and we were also on the public defense conflict lists for Pierce County as well as private representation.”
‘I’m out of here’
After years of running her own business, Munger admits she grew tired of overseeing business management and, in simple terms, just wanted to work in the heat of the battle.
“I closed my office down in 2016 and took over the felony division for Durflinger Oliver and Associates when the partners took a sabbatical,” Munger said. “They needed somebody with felony experience to take over their felony caseload. So they hired me to do that, and since I was sick to death of business type stuff, I finally went ‘found a job I’m out of here.’”
She said, “so I went to Durflinger Oliver and Associates [and] did that for roughly a year or so until one of the partners came back from the sabbatical, and then I moved over to Groves Law Offices where they hired me to open and run the criminal defense division for their office, they were expanding out of family law.”
More comfortable in a courtroom
Two and a half years later, Munger applied for and was hired by the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s Office (GHPO) civil division in 2018. She remained at the GHPO for the past two years before deciding to throw her hat into the ring for the vacant chief criminal deputy position in Pacific County that Amy McCullough has been temporarily filling.
“You spend two and half years doing civil work, and you are really a litigator; it just wears on you,” Munger said. “I can’t [explain] what a complete relief it is to back working active cases and being in a courtroom doing courtroom work. The vast majority of lawyers end up behind a desk anyways, but some of us just aren’t built for that. I am more comfortable as an attorney doing courtroom work.”
Munger also is ecstatic with her new position, “I love it here, and the office people are so nice and so welcoming, and I am very much looking forward to the role I have been hired to fill. Ben is an amazing elected official and an amazing elected prosecutor. He has, in my opinion, very focused and forward-thinking goals.”
Great addition
Haslam has been looking for the right candidate to fill the significant role in his office and admittedly believes Munger was the perfect hire.
“We are really excited to have her here, and she has a wealth of experience in criminal law as well as her recent experience in Grays Harbor and in representing [the] government in a civil capacity as well,” Haslam said. “She has been a great fit in the office and [is] already doing tremendous work, and now that we are back to fully staffed, we are really feeling like we can get ahead of the load of criminal cases we deal with.”
