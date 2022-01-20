SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Prosecutor's Office has filed 10 new charges against former Ocean Park Elementary School teacher Daniel J. Schenk, 54.
The new charges come just two days before Schenk was expected to be formally sentenced in the Pacific County Superior Court after he admitted to previous allegations that he possessed depictions of minors engaged in sexual activity.
According to court records, the prosecutor's office reached out to the Washington State Patrol on Dec. 30, 2021, which conducted the initial investigation, to determine if there was any new information that would warrant additional charges.
Detective Brandon Querubin evaluated Schenk's Kik messenger account on Jan. 6 and discovered a substantial amount of additional imagery of minors being depicted in sexual activity.
"There were approximately 1,188 images and video files to review, and a majority of the files either depicted children in a sexually explicit manner or depicted children in a sexually suggestive manner," Querubin wrote in his report, which was filed with the court.
These court documents list 10 specific videos or imagery found on Schenk's Kik phone messaging account, including videos of both young males and females either being raped or performing sexually explicit activity.
One of the videos involves a 2-3 year old child. “The ages of the children varied from infants to approximately ten to twelve years of age. Mixed in with these images and video I was also able to locate two pictures of Daniel Schenk. Both images were of Schenk lying on a bed wearing a brown shirt. In one image, Schenk has his tongue sticking … out,” the WSP investigator reported.
Prosecutor Michael Rothman and Chief Criminal Prosecutor Daniel Crawford filed formal charges against Schenk on Jan. 19 for 10 counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. There continues to be no indication in court documents that Schenk personally engaged in sexually abusing minors.
He was initially arrested at the school on Oct. 15, 2020. Before the filing of these new charges, Schenk pleaded guilty on Nov. 19, 2021 to two counts of second-degree possession of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. At his own request, he immediately began serving his anticipated 90-day sentence while a pre-sentencing investigation was conducted. With credit for the days served at the time of arrest, he now would be close to his release date, were it not for these fresh allegations.
The current charges have been filed under a new case number, marking the start of additional legal jeopardy for the previously well-regarded educator.
